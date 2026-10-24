2 vehicles involved in Cypress crash; teen killed

The Brief Officials say one vehicle struck another, causing them both to spin out. The passenger who died was ejected from one of the vehicles as it was rolling over. It's not clear if anyone has been charged at this time.



An investigation is underway for an overnight crash in Cypress that killed a teenager, according to authorities.

Deadly Cypress crash

What we know:

The crash was reported shortly after 12 a.m. Saturday on Tuckerton Road, just east of the Fry Road intersection, close to Cypress Creek Bend Drive.

Officials say two vehicles were in the eastbound lanes on Tuckerton: a Lincoln Aviator in the outside lane, and a Honda Accord in the inside lane. The Lincoln reportedly had five passengers between 16–18 years old, and the Honda also had two teen passengers.

(Footage courtesy of OnScene)

The Lincoln was reportedly coming close to the Honda from behind when the Honda started to switch lanes. According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the Lincoln ended up striking the back right end of the Honda, causing the Honda to leave the road and hit a tree.

The Lincoln reportedly rolled over multiple times, and one of the passengers was ejected from the vehicle. The passenger, identified as Jarmelo Vertudez, was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

The driver of the Lincoln was also hospitalized. Officials say he showed signs of intoxication.

The Honda driver also stayed at the scene but did not appear to be intoxicated, according to authorities.

What we don't know:

It's not clear if anyone else was injured.

Officials did not clarify the Lincoln driver's condition.

Authorities did not mention whether anyone would be charged in connection to the crash.