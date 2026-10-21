Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas to drop all Medicare Advantage plans for 2027

article

The Brief Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas will discontinue all of its Medicare Advantage and Medicare prescription drug plans starting in the 2027 plan year. Impacted customers were notified by mail prior to Oct. 2 and must select a new coverage option during their designated special election period. While open enrollment runs through Dec. 7, BCBSTX has not specified which replacement plans or alternative carriers are being recommended to affected members.



Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas announced it will stop offering its Medicare Advantage and Medicare prescription drug plans in 2027, requiring affected customers to select new coverage.

BCBSTX dropping Medicare Advantage plans in 2027

What we know:

A notice on the company’s website says BCBSTX will no longer offer Blue Cross MedicareRx Prescription Drug Plans, Blue Cross Medicare Advantage Plans or Blue Cross Medicare Advantage Dual Care Plus HMO Special Needs Plans for the 2027 plan year.

The insurer confirmed the change and said impacted customers were notified by mail before Oct. 2. Those customers will have a special election period to select another plan.

The change comes as Medicare’s annual open enrollment period is underway. The enrollment period runs from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. Coverage changes made during that period will take effect Jan. 1, 2027.

What they're saying:

"Like all carriers, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas evaluates its Medicare products annually by market to determine their ongoing viability. We remain committed to this market across the United States, prioritizing areas where our clinical partnerships deliver strong value and quality care. In some cases, we need to make adjustments," the company said in a statement.

BCBSTX said affected customers received notification letters explaining their available options before Oct. 2. Customers can choose another Medicare Advantage plan or review other Medicare coverage options during their special election period.

How Medicare Advantage coverage works in Texas

Dig deeper:

Medicare Advantage plans, also known as Medicare Part C, are offered by private insurance companies approved by Medicare. They typically provide Medicare-covered services and may include additional benefits such as dental, vision and prescription drug coverage.

The company added that it evaluates its Medicare products annually by market and makes changes based on the long-term viability of individual plans.

Related article

What you can do:

People who need help reviewing their options can contact Medicare, speak with a licensed insurance agent or seek assistance from a local health care navigator.