Humble restaurant employee stabbed in front of customers; woman detained

The Brief Authorities were called to a disturbance at a restaurant on Monday evening. Officials say a woman came to the restaurant and pulled a knife on an employee who she allegedly has a personal dispute with. The suspect was taken into custody after allegedly trying to leave from the back of the restraurant.



A man is in a hospital and a woman is in police custody following a reported stabbing inside the restaurant the man works for just outside of Atascocita.

NE Harris County: Restaurant employee stabbed

What we know:

The incident happened inside a restaurant at a strip mall on FM 1960 Road East near Timber Forest Drive.

Harris County Precinct 4 authorities say they were called to a disturbance between the man and a woman at the restaurant at about 6:15 p.m. Monday. Officials believe the two knew each other and had some sort of personal dispute.

The woman reportedly came to the restaurant and ended up pulling a knife during the disturbance.

The man was reportedly stabbed in his chest and the neck area.

Customers were said to be helping the man until authorities arrived. Officials then provided first aid until paramedics came and took him to the hospital.

The woman reportedly tried to leave from the back of the restaurant, but law enforcement took her into custody on pending charges.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time. Both the man and woman are said to be in their early 20s.

The man's condition is currently unknown.

As of this report, authorities do not know the relationship between the victim and suspect.