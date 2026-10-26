Sienna annexation proposal could raise household costs, Missouri City estimates

The Brief Missouri City’s proposed annexation of Sienna MUD No. 3 would affect an estimated 7,365 residents, not the entire Sienna community. A city planning example shows combined household costs increasing by about $89 monthly, though actual costs would vary. Annexation has not been approved. A town hall is scheduled for Oct. 27, with public hearings in November and a tentative council decision Dec. 7.



Some Sienna residents could pay more in taxes and fees and receive different police services under a proposal to bring their neighborhood into Missouri City.

Annexation proposal: From Sienna to Missouri City

The backstory:

The proposed annexation covers approximately 1,229 acres within Sienna Municipal Utility District No. 3, home to an estimated 7,365 residents, according to the city. It applies only to that district—not the entire Sienna community.

The area includes portions of neighborhoods around Waters Lake Boulevard and Scanlan Trace, including sections of Waters Lake and Shipman’s Landing. Residents can check the city’s annexation map to determine whether their property falls within the proposed boundaries.

Why Missouri City is recommending annexation

What they're saying:

Missouri City officials say the proposal follows a Strategic Partnership Agreement signed with Sienna MUD No. 3 in 2001 that established a framework for eventual annexation.

"This has been contemplated for more than two decades and is not a newly initiated proposal," the city said in a statement.

Interim City Manager Allen Bogard recommended proceeding during the Oct. 5 City Council meeting after evaluating service readiness, financial implications, infrastructure, debt obligations and long-term planning, according to the city.

The city said its analysis identified no negative overall fiscal impact on the municipal government. That finding is separate from the potential increase in individual household costs.

Officials also said the timing would allow residents to participate in city government ahead of the 2027 City Council district elections and future infrastructure planning decisions.

What could residents pay?

By the numbers:

The city provided a planning comparison showing a potential combined increase of $88.54 per month, or $1,062.48 annually, for a representative household.

The example assumes a home valued at $513,422 before exemptions and monthly water usage of 10,000 gallons.

According to the city, garbage collection is currently understood to be funded through MUD property taxes rather than billed separately. Following annexation, garbage charges would appear on utility bills, and the existing $28.50 monthly fire protection fee would be eliminated.

The comparison uses the city’s FY2028 planning tax rate, not a final adopted rate. It includes only the MUD/City portion of property taxes, not a homeowner’s entire property tax bill.

Actual costs would depend on property values, exemptions, water usage and other applicable charges.

Under the proposed schedule, annexation would not add city property taxes to 2026 tax bills. City property taxes would first apply in fall 2027. Utility rates and garbage fees would change during the transition following annexation, with the fire fee removed.

Which services would change?

Local perspective:

The most significant public safety change would be the Missouri City Police Department taking responsibility for patrols, calls for service and criminal investigations on the annexation’s effective date.

The proposed staffing plan calls for two additional officers in fiscal year 2027, followed by three more officers and a sergeant in fiscal year 2028. Personnel are expected to operate from Fire Station No. 5, according to the city.

Missouri City Fire & Rescue already serves the area and would continue providing fire protection and emergency medical first response. Fort Bend County EMS would continue ambulance transport.

Existing regional water and wastewater arrangements would continue, with the current utility operator retained during the initial transition.

Best Trash would continue collection under the existing arrangement, with a potential switch to another city-contracted provider beginning in January 2029.

Residents would also receive applicable city services such as public street maintenance, animal services, code enforcement, emergency management, permitting and inspections. They would qualify for resident rates at city parks and recreation facilities.

How residents can ask questions

What you can do:

An informational town hall is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 27, at 7 p.m. at Divine Savior Academy Sienna, 770 Waters Lake Blvd.

Residents can visit departmental booths, hear a presentation from city leadership and submit questions electronically through Mentimeter or on written cards for a moderated question-and-answer session.

Two formal public hearings are scheduled in City Council Chambers at 1522 Texas Parkway:

Thursday, Nov. 5, at 5 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 9, at 5 p.m.

City staff will be available beginning at 4 p.m. before each hearing to answer questions.

City Council consideration and the proposed effective date are tentatively scheduled for Dec. 7, 2026. Annexation remains subject to council approval.