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The Brief Several federal, state and local races are on the ballot for the November 3 midterm election. See key Houston-area races on your ballot.



Voting has begun for the Nov. 3 midterms in Texas for numerous races affecting federal, state and local politics.

FOX 26 has you covered with everything you need to know before you head to the polls to cast your ballot.

Let's take a look at some of the key races to watch in the election.

Texas statewide races to watch

U.S. Senate

Republican and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton faces Democrat and state Rep. James Talarico for the seat currently held by U.S. Sen. John Cornyn. The race has drawn national attention. U.S. senators serve 6-year terms.

RELATED: Who leads 2026 Texas Senate race? Paxton vs. Talarico poll tracker

Governor

Incumbent Republican Governor Greg Abbott faces Democratic challenger Gina Hinojosa in his bid for re-election. Abbott is currently serving his third term in the office.

U.S. House races to watch in the Houston area

While all U.S. representatives are up for election this year, here are some we are watching closely in the Houston area:

U.S. House District 18

Ronald Dwayne Whitfield (R) vs. Christian Dashaun Menefee (D) (incumbent)

Texas’ 18th Congressional District includes much of inner-city Houston and the surrounding areas. Incumbent Christian Menefee beat long-time Congressman Al Green in the Democratic primary runoff in May.

U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee represented the district for nearly three decades from 1995 until her death in July 2024.

U.S. House District 22

Trever Nehls (R) vs. Marquette Greene-Scott (D)

Current U.S. Rep. Troy Nehls announced he was not running for reelection in late 2025. As a result of that announcement, Nehls' twin brother, Trever Nehls, announced his candidacy for the position in the March Republican primary.

The district covers a portion of southwest Harris County, much of Fort Bend County, and the majority of Brazoria County.

U.S. House District 29

Martha Fierro (R) vs. Sylvia Garcia (D) (incumbent)

This is another race to watch as District 29 combines Houston's changing demographics, the fallout from Texas' redistricting plan and the national battle for control of Congress.

This district was affected by the recent redistricting that occurred in 2025. The newly drawn map is being used for the first time in this election.

The district covers much of north Houston and north Harris County.

Houston-area local races to watch

Moving locally to the Houston area, there are numerous races to watch with candidates vying for county judge, county commissioner and mayor in some counties and cities.

Harris County Judge

Orlando Sanchez (R) vs. Letitia Plummer (D)

This is one race that will be very closely watched as the outcome will determine who will become the next leader of Harris County. Current Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced before the March primaries that she would not be running for reelection.

The race is also being watched following the recent Harris County Commissioners Court decision to increase property taxes for Harris County taxpayers.

Harris County Commissioners

Two Harris County commissioners are on the ballot.

Adrian Garcia is running for reelection against Richard Vega in Precinct 2.

Lesley Briones is running for reelection against Steve Radack in Precinct 4.

Harris County has four commissioners who represent residents in their respective precincts. Along with the Harris County judge, they make up Commissioners Court, the county’s governing body, which votes on countywide measures – similar to a city council.

Only residents who live in one of these precincts can vote for their commissioner.

Fort Bend County Judge

Daniel Wong (R) (incumbent) vs. Dexter L. McCoy (D)

Daniel Wong was appointed earlier this year to serve as Fort Bend County judge after K.P. George was suspended from office. Dexter McCoy currently serves as commissioner for Precinct 4. Wong's appointment and continued service as county judge have been the subject of political and legal disputes.

Find your ballot

To find all the races you can vote in, find your specific sample ballot below: