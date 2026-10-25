Driver dead following suspected road-rage shooting in Montgomery County

article

The Brief Authorities identified 49-year-old Pablo Miguel Angel as the driver killed early Sunday along State Highway 99 in Montgomery County. Investigators said both drivers pulled over after a minor collision before a suspect exited their car, shot Angel, and fled. Detectives are searching for a driver in a red car wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt; the suspect's identity remains unknown.



Authorities have identified a 49-year-old man killed in an early Sunday morning road rage shooting along State Highway 99 in Montgomery County, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Victim identified in road rage shooting

What we know:

Deputies responded around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026, to the eastbound lanes of SH 99 near Riley Fuzzel Road following a traffic incident.

Witnesses told investigators that following a minor collision or traffic encounter, both drivers stopped and exited their vehicles. One driver approached the victim, identified as 49-year-old Pablo Miguel Angel, and shot him with a handgun before fleeing.

Deputies initiated life-saving measures, but Angel died at the scene.

What's next:

Detectives are searching for a red passenger car of unknown make, model, or year. The shooter was described as an adult wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt over a white undershirt.

Major Crimes detectives and Crime Scene Investigators are continuing to review evidence.

What you can do:

Anyone with information or potential video footage is asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Division at 936-760-5876 or submit an anonymous tip through Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-7867 referencing case number 26A365480.