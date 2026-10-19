Harris County crash: Vehicle crashes into home, 2 people injured
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Two people were taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a home in Harris County on Monday evening.
Vehicle crashes into Harris County home, two people taken to hospital
What we know:
According to Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen's Office, the driver of a vehicle slammed into a house and hit a 15-year-old girl who was sitting in her room.
Photo from the scene (Source: Harris County Constable Alan Rosen's Office)
Officials said both the male driver and the 15-year-old were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
What's next:
Authorities said the driver could face charges of driving under the influence. However, those charges haven't been filed as the crash remains under investigation.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen's Office.