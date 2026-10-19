The Brief Two people were taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a home in Harris County on Monday evening. According to Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen's Office, the driver of a vehicle slammed into a house and hit a 15-year-old girl who was sitting in her room. Officials said both the male driver and the 15-year-old were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.



Two people were taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a home in Harris County on Monday evening.

Vehicle crashes into Harris County home, two people taken to hospital

What we know:

According to Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen's Office, the driver of a vehicle slammed into a house and hit a 15-year-old girl who was sitting in her room.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photo from the scene (Source: Harris County Constable Alan Rosen's Office)

Officials said both the male driver and the 15-year-old were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

What's next:

Authorities said the driver could face charges of driving under the influence. However, those charges haven't been filed as the crash remains under investigation.