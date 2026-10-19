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Harris County crash: Vehicle crashes into home, 2 people injured

By
FOX 26 Houston
Harris County
Published October 19, 2026 8:41 PM CDT
Published October 19, 2026 8:41 PM CDT

The Brief

    • Two people were taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a home in Harris County on Monday evening. 
    • According to Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen's Office, the driver of a vehicle slammed into a house and hit a 15-year-old girl who was sitting in her room. 
    • Officials said both the male driver and the 15-year-old were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Two people were taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a home in Harris County on Monday evening. 

Vehicle crashes into Harris County home, two people taken to hospital

What we know:

According to Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen's Office, the driver of a vehicle slammed into a house and hit a 15-year-old girl who was sitting in her room. 

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Photo from the scene (Source: Harris County Constable Alan Rosen's Office)

Officials said both the male driver and the 15-year-old were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

What's next:

Authorities said the driver could face charges of driving under the influence. However, those charges haven't been filed as the crash remains under investigation. 

The Source: Information for this story was provided by Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen's Office.

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