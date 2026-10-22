Fort Bend County Chief Deputy District Clerk arrested, facing assault, interference charges

The Brief Fort Bend County Chief Deputy District Clerk Haroon Mughal has been arrested, according to court documents. Court documents state Mughal is charged with assault causes bodily injury - family violence and interference with emergency request for assistance.



Fort Bend County Chief Deputy District Clerk Haroon Mughal has been arrested, according to court documents.

What we know:

Court documents state Mughal is charged with assault causes bodily injury - family violence and interference with emergency request for assistance.

According to court documents, authorities were called out to a home near the intersection of FM 1464 and Old Richmond Road, near the Black Hawk Country Club in Sugar Land after receiving reports from someone inside the home that a person came into their house, but the call got hung up.

Court documents stated that the officer spoke with several family members in the house, and they appeared to be "frightened and scared" and that they were the only people inside the house.

Court documents said the officers believed there was someone else inside the house during the interaction. It was later determined, after officers received permission to enter the home, they found Mughal was inside the house.

During the investigation, authorities stated a family member told authorities that they had been struck on the left arm with an open hand by Mughal. The family member also said she attempted to tell emergency services the address to the home she was at, but Mughal hung up the emergency call.

Court documents stated that while paperwork was being completed, the same victim in the current incident said to authorities that Mughal has assaulted her in the past and "assaults her a lot."

Mughal was taken to the Fort Bend County Jail.

His bond was set at $5,000.

What they're saying:

On Thursday evening, FOX 26 received a statement from Fort Bend County District Clerk Beverley McGrew Walker regarding Mughal.

She said, "I, Beverley Walker, have been a licensed Texas Attorney for approximately 20 years. However, I did not need a law degree to know that in the United States, everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty by a jury of their peers.

As the Fort Bend County District Clerk for the last seven years and overseeing approximately

110 employees, all employees of the Fort Bend County District Clerk's Office are treated equally

and subject to administrative policy.

It is important that whatever process is undertaken in this case, that it be conducted with transparency and according to policy.

As the Fort Bend County District Clerk who administers the jury system, in order to ensure

fairness, no further comment will be made in this matter."