Can you still eat well in Houston for under $10? A crowdsourced map says yes.

The Brief After being laid off from an 18-year corporate tech career, Jae "Jay" Park created CheapFoodMap.com to help diners beat inflation while spotlighting affordable local dining. The crowdsourced platform has mapped more than 200 meals under $10 across Greater Houston while systematically blocking national corporate chains to keep dining dollars with independent, family-owned restaurants. Featured neighborhood spots—including Houston’s Michelin Bib Gourmand-awarded Mala Sichuan Bistro—say offering quality, authentic dishes like $8.99 Dan Dan noodles keeps traditional comfort food accessible to hardworking Houstonians.



In an era where dining out often means watching a casual lunch or dinner bill easily climb past $20, finding a filling, freshly prepared meal for under a $10 bill can feel like a thing of the past.

A crowdsourced project launched by a laid-off tech executive is aiming to prove that affordable dining is alive and well across Space City.

Website tracking affordable meals

The backstory:

CheapFoodMap.com, an interactive online platform tracking restaurant meals priced at $10 or less, has officially surpassed more than 200 listings in the Greater Houston area. The database features everything from authentic noodle bowls and street tacos to Vietnamese sandwiches and seafood gumbo.

The site is the brainchild of Jay Park, an 18-year tech veteran who led an artificial intelligence task force at a major tech firm before losing his job earlier this year during a wave of AI-driven corporate cutbacks.

Looking to combine his software background with his passion for food, Park drew inspiration from an economic phenomenon overseas.

"Around that time, there was a viral app in Korea called Beggar Map, which was focused on real cheap food," Park said. "I wanted something like that for the U.S., but I didn't see one. So I said, 'You know what, let me build it.'"

Strict rules: Mom-and-pop only

Dig deeper:

Unlike traditional restaurant review sites, CheapFoodMap operates with a strict community standard: national fast-food and restaurant chains with more than 100 locations are blocked from the database.

For Park, whose family previously ran an independent restaurant, the rule is personal.

"Big franchises have enough money to get through this time. Small businesses don't," Park said. "A lot of people choose not to go to restaurants because of inflation, and when they stay home, the small businesses struggle. It becomes a vicious cycle."

Users can submit dishes, photos, and exact prices, which are then vetted and date-stamped by fellow community members to ensure menu pricing remains accurate.

Houston has quickly emerged as one of the platform’s largest hubs, trailing only Dallas–Fort Worth. The listings span a dozen municipalities across the metroplex, including Houston proper, Sugar Land, Katy, Pearland, and Stafford. Chinese, Mexican, and Vietnamese cuisines lead the local offerings.

Michelin recognition on an everyday budget

Local perspective:

Among the Houston spots featured on the map is Mala Sichuan Bistro, a local favorite that has spent 15 years expanding across the city and has earned three consecutive Michelin Bib Gourmand honors — an award recognizing high-quality food served at moderate prices.

At Mala Sichuan Bistro, diners can still order a bowl of traditional Dan Dan noodles for $8.99.

Co-owner Heng Chen, who founded the restaurant alongside his wife, says maintaining accessible prices on traditional street dishes remains core to their mission.

"Dan Dan noodles are actually street food back in Sichuan in the old days," Chen said. "Street food started out for the everyday people, the hardworking people, and we intend to keep it that way here in Houston."

Chen noted that grassroots word-of-mouth has been the lifeblood of their business since day one, making community discovery platforms particularly valuable for independent operators navigating rising food and labor costs.

"Houston is so diverse; it is a hardworking city," Chen said. "People should be able to enjoy different kinds of food and not worry about the bill."

Eyeing a non-profit future

What's next:

CheapFoodMap remains free to browse and does not take paid sponsorships from listed restaurants. Park covers website maintenance expenses through small reader donations, but says his long-term goal extends beyond tech development.

Once the platform becomes financially self-sustaining, Park plans to transition the operation into a non-profit model that partners with hunger-relief organizations, including local food banks.

What you can do:

Diners interested in searching for nearby budget meals or submitting their own favorite neighborhood dishes can visit CheapFoodMap.com.