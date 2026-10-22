'I Voted' stickers at Houston memorial carry message of unity after ICE incidents

The Brief People are leaving "I Voted" stickers at Lorenzo Salgado Araujo’s makeshift memorial on Canal Street. Voter David Almaguer says the gesture represents unity, support for his community and a desire for change. A new crash involving an ICE agent Thursday follows the Oct. 10 collision that injured Miguel Parra-Hernandez and the July shooting that killed Salgado Araujo. The encounters involve separate circumstances and investigations.



Among the tributes at Lorenzo Salgado Araujo’s makeshift memorial on Canal Street, Houston voters are leaving a small but personal symbol: their "I Voted" stickers.

For David Almaguer, who grew up in the neighborhood, leaving his sticker was a way to express solidarity with his community and support for Salgado Araujo’s family.

His visit Thursday came as authorities investigated another crash involving an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent in northwest Harris County, adding to scrutiny of recent immigration enforcement encounters in the Houston area.

During Almaguer’s interview with FOX 26, Salgado Araujo’s son, Ronaldo, approached him and thanked him for thinking of his father.

What they're saying:

Almaguer said his connection to the neighborhood stretches back generations. His grandparents lived in the area, and although parts of the community have changed, he said its essence remains.

His brother left a voting sticker at the memorial Monday. After conversations with his family, Almaguer brought his own.

Asked what it meant to see the stickers together, Almaguer described unity and a desire for change.

"We have to do what we can, we need to show support for one another, no matter where we come from, where we’re from, what color skin we have, you know?" he said.

Almaguer also agreed when asked whether his gesture reflected the sentiment of voting not only for his own family but in remembrance of Salgado Araujo.

He did not identify which candidates he supported or say the incidents changed his candidate choice. His interview describes one voter’s reasons for leaving a sticker; it does not establish how the encounters will affect election results or overall turnout.

Houston-area ICE incidents

Timeline:

Oct. 22: Driver hospitalized after ICE-involved crash

Harris County sheriff’s officials said ICE agents were attempting to apprehend a man when a short pursuit ended in a collision Thursday morning.

Deputies responded around 6:40 a.m. to Old Foltin Road, near Antoine Drive and State Highway 249. They found two agents in separate unmarked government vehicles and a blue Ford pickup.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver fled after agents activated their emergency lights. Officials said the pursuit covered about 200 feet before the pickup left the roadway and entered the dirt.

The driver returned to the road before the front right side of an agent’s vehicle struck the pickup’s back left side, officials said. Both vehicles sustained minor damage. The man was taken into ICE custody and transported to a hospital after complaining of pain.

HCSO confirmed to FOX 26 that he remained at the hospital in ICE custody. The sheriff’s office’s Vehicular Crimes Division is investigating.

Oct. 10: Miguel Parra-Hernandez struck by ICE SUV

An ICE-driven SUV struck Miguel Parra-Hernandez during an enforcement operation near Clay Road and Highway 6 in northwest Harris County.

Security footage reviewed by FOX 26 shows two men leaving a white pickup and running in different directions. An unmarked SUV turns into a parking lot toward Parra-Hernandez. A passing pickup blocks the camera’s view of the impact; afterward, he is visible on the ground.

His attorney, Kim Bruno, said he underwent surgery for a broken leg. FIEL Houston reported that his right leg was broken in three places.

ICE said agents were seeking Jose Mendoza-Cervantes and had observed him enter the pickup with Parra-Hernandez. Bruno disputed that account, saying her client did not know Mendoza-Cervantes and that he was not the other occupant.

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HCSO and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office opened investigations.

District Attorney Sean Teare has said he believes the agent intentionally struck Parra-Hernandez and that his office was considering possible criminal charges. That is an investigative assessment, not a court finding.

ICE has said Parra-Hernandez ran in front of its vehicle and denied that the collision was intentional. The agency confirmed the officer was placed on administrative leave, describing that as standard practice for use-of-force incidents while an internal investigation proceeds.

Questions about the photograph ICE released

The Oct. 10 operation also prompted questions about the photograph ICE distributed of its intended target.

New York Times reporter Jazmine Ulloa told FOX 26 that her team reviewed documents supporting a woman’s account that the man pictured was her father, who died in 2017. Ulloa said the reporting included examination of a death certificate and other records.

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The Times asked federal officials whether a mistake had occurred, whether another person could have assumed the deceased man’s identity and how agents identified their target.

The photograph dispute does not, by itself, establish who was inside the pickup. It raises a separate question about the information ICE released to explain the operation.

July 7: Lorenzo Salgado Araujo fatally shot

Salgado Araujo, a 52-year-old construction worker, was fatally shot by an ICE agent during a July 7 encounter in Houston’s East End.

ICE said he used his vehicle to threaten an officer and described the shooting as self-defense. Passengers disputed the agency’s account, saying he did not try to run over an agent.

U.S. Rep. Sylvia Garcia later said ICE leadership told her Salgado Araujo and his brother were not the intended targets. According to Garcia, agents believed another person they sought was inside the van.

DHS confirmed the officers were not wearing body cameras during the encounter.

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The shooting became the subject of a Harris County investigation and grand jury proceedings. Teare has publicly criticized the federal government’s cooperation, including access to evidence explaining the operation and the use of force.

In a separate development, material initially suspected to be methamphetamine in Salgado Araujo’s van was later identified through Texas Department of Public Safety testing as crystallized salt, The Texas Tribune reported.

What we don't know:

Questions remain about the full circumstances of Thursday’s crash, including the driver’s medical condition.

In the Parra-Hernandez investigation, authorities have been examining the SUV’s movement, witness accounts and the circumstances surrounding the agent’s use of the vehicle. Teare said on Oct. 16 that his office had not yet obtained the agent’s body-camera footage or confirmed whether the camera was recording.

The three encounters involve different facts. Evidence or allegations in one case do not establish what happened in another.

The memorial interviews also do not measure a broader electoral shift. Almaguer explained why he left his sticker, but did not say the incidents changed his candidate preference.

What's next:

HCSO’s Vehicular Crimes Division is investigating Thursday’s collision. The Oct. 10 encounter is the subject of local investigations and an internal federal review.

At the Canal Street memorial, the stickers have become another expression of remembrance.

For Almaguer, his represents a desire to support others. For Ronaldo Salgado, the encounter offered an opportunity to thank someone for remembering his father.