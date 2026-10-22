The Brief ICE agents were involved in a minor crash while attempting to stop a man in Harris County on Thursday morning. The man was taken into ICE custody and taken to the hospital after reporting pain. The sheriff's office is investigating the crash.



U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were involved in a minor crash in Harris County on Thursday morning while attempting to apprehend a man, officials say.

The man was taken into custody by ICE and taken to the hospital after complaining of pain.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office's Vehicular Crimes Division is investigating the crash.

ICE agents involved in crash

What we know:

The incident unfolded around 6:40 a.m. in the 12400 block of Old Foltin Road, near Antoine Drive and SH 249.

When deputies arrived, they found two ICE agents in separate unmarked government vehicles and a blue Ford pickup truck.

According to investigators, the ICE agents were attempting to stop a man who they described as being in the country illegally with prior deportation orders.

The sheriff's office says the man fled when agents activated the emergency lights on their unmarked vehicles.

The pursuit only lasted about 200 feet southbound on Old Fulton before the pickup truck lost control and ran off the roadway into the dirt, officials say.

The sheriff's office says the driver briefly regained control and got back on the road before the front right side of an ICE agent's vehicle struck the back left side of the pickup truck.

Both vehicles sustained minor damage.

The sheriff's office says the man then parked his truck along the road and ran for a couple hundred feet before ICE agents apprehended him.

Investigators say the man, who is believed to be around 50 years old, complained of pain after the crash and was taken to a local hospital by ICE agents. The sheriff's office says the ICE agents reported that the man did not suffer any injuries from the crash.

The man remains in ICE custody.

What we don't know:

The man's identity has not been released, and investigators have not provided additional information about his immigration history or prior deportation orders.

Investigators have not yet reviewed body camera footage or video from ICE agents, but the sheriff's office says that could be part of the ongoing investigation.

Will charges be filed following the crash?

What's next:

HCSO Lt. B. Bondurant says the sheriff's office is not currently pursuing criminal charges related to the crash.

"The preliminary investigation appears to be just a minor crash," Bondurant said.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office has been notified of the incident.

Bondurant says the sheriff's office will continue investigating the crash and could present the case to prosecutors if necessary.

"We'll conduct a thorough investigation just like we do for every single event there is, whether or not it's ICE or not," Bondurant said. "And if need be we'll present to the district attorney's office for charges."