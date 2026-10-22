Who sent transgender mailers to Texas kids? West Texas DA opens criminal investigation

The Brief A West Texas district attorney has launched a criminal probe into political mailers sent to children regarding transgender resources under seemingly false credentials. The pamphlets falsely claimed affiliation with a non-profit advocacy group and used a fictitious Texas return address alongside a Wyoming-registered LLC. Authorities have not yet identified who sent the mailers or obtained families' addresses, though officials suspect political motivations.



A district attorney in West Texas has opened a criminal investigation after several Texans reported receiving political mailers addressed to their children with information about transgender resources.

What we know:

Sarah Stogner, district attorney for Ward, Reeves and Loving counties, said "people are angry" and have been asking for an investigation into the mailers, which she believes could constitute a potential forgery.

The pamphlets, titled the "Texas Trans & LGBTQ+ Student Resource Guide," talked about student legal rights, emancipation and finding support outside the family.

Misleading information and a fake address

Dig deeper:

While it's still unclear who sent the mailers or why, Stogner said whoever is behind the act appears to have been intentionally trying to mislead people by making them think the pamphlets came from a student organization.

Public corporate records show the entity name on the envelope, "Texas Transgender Student Union LLC," was filed in Wyoming on Sept. 2, 2026. Another LLC is listed as the registered agent and has been linked to hundreds of shell companies.

A return address listed on the envelopes, purporting to be a location in Meadows Place, Texas, simply doesn’t exist.

The pamphlets also included branding, website links and event dates for the Transgender Education Network of Texas. The advocacy group has since stated that it did not author nor authorize the mailers.

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Parents concerned and frustrated

Local perspective:

Parents have raised concerns about the pamphlets being targeted toward children, and have expressed frustration with the potential political intentions of the mystery sender.

"I think with regard to the letter, it's crossed a line I feel like I haven't seen before," one parent told Fox 26. "This crossed that line of regular political attack ads. It even crossed the line of misrepresenting people. This is potentially a group of people saying they are a group of other people... regardless of being a Republican, a Democrat, or an Independent, whatever side you're on, you should take heed of this mailer and say, 'That's not right.'"

DA seeks to find out who's responsible

What's next:

Stogner said she believes there likely was a political motivation behind the act, and she wants to find out who is responsible and where they got Texas families’ addresses. She added that the scope of the investigation could expand to the federal level, depending on what is unearthed.