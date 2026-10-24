From isolation to community: Houston mom launches 'Abby’s Brave Buddies' after daughter’s cancer fight

The Brief After her 2-year-old daughter Abby was diagnosed with leukemia, Houston mother Jennifer Clark created the nonprofit Abby’s Brave Buddies to bridge the social gap for pediatric cancer families navigating the isolating world of hospital care. The nonprofit coordinates private, pre-cleaned events — including zoo trips, cooking lessons, and dance classes — giving immune-compromised children and their families a secure, sterile environment to socialize and regain a sense of normalcy. Abby, known for her "80% chemo, 20% sass" personality, is now down to her final month of a two-and-a-half-year treatment plan and is preparing to ring the clinic's ceremonial bell to mark the end of chemotherapy.



When Jennifer Clark asked her daughter, Abby, what she wanted to do for her third birthday, the toddler did not ask for a trip to the playground or a party with classmates.

She asked to spend the day with her nurses.

A new nonprofit

The backstory:

Abby was diagnosed with leukemia at just 2 years old, turning the walls of a hospital into her primary world and medical staff into her closest playmates.

Recognizing the profound isolation that pediatric cancer inflicts on young patients and their families, Clark decided to bridge the gap by launching a nonprofit: Abby’s Brave Buddies.

"Pediatric cancer is extremely isolating, and childhoods get robbed from these kids," Clark said. "Giving them any sense of normalcy is so important."

Abby's diagnosis

Dig deeper:

Abby’s diagnosis came abruptly after routine symptoms, including recurring fevers, prompted blood work. Within two hours of leaving the clinic, the family learned she had cancer.

For the past two and a half years, Abby has undergone monthly regimen adjustments and intensive chemotherapy.

The isolation of treatment

Why you should care:

While hospital teams provide critical care, Clark noticed that opportunities for spontaneous childhood friendships remained virtually nonexistent. Infection risks, clinic schedules, and closed doors kept pediatric patients separated, leaving both children and parents without peer support.

"We don't know how to talk to each other. We're like feral cats put in the little cave," Clark said. "Finally, we're getting out, and we're talking, and we are going through the different types of traumas together. We have resources together, and that's just a safe place for us in so many different ways."

How it works:

To recreate community outside the clinical setting, Abby’s Brave Buddies organizes private, sanitarily controlled gatherings. The nonprofit partners with local venues to ensure facilities are thoroughly cleaned and disinfected before families arrive, while advising parents to clear each outing with their oncology care teams.

Activities range from zoo excursions and cooking classes to dance workshops and dedicated outings for mothers. Any family directly impacted by pediatric cancer, including pediatric patients and their siblings, is eligible to take part.

Abby prepares to mark a major milestone

What's next:

Now approaching the end of her treatment, Abby is preparing to mark a major milestone. After two and a half years of care, she has one month remaining before she rings the ceremonial bell signifying the completion of cancer therapy.

Clark describes her daughter as "80% chemo, 20% sass," possessing an outsized personality shaped by her time in the clinic.

"She has truly been raised in a hospital. You can tell by the way she plays, and she wants to be your doctor, to the way she tells you to leave the room because she doesn't want to talk to you," Clark said. "She has such a big personality and just such a special girl, and I can't wait to see how she changes the world one day."

Looking to get involved?

What you can do:

Abby’s Brave Buddies relies on community donations to fund experiences and expand outreach for newly diagnosed families. Families seeking support or wishing to get involved can connect with the organization through its official website and social media channels on Facebook and Instagram.