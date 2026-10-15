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Harris County midterms early voting 2026: Polling locations map, wait times, hours

By
FOX 26 Houston
Crime and Public Safety
Updated October 23, 2026 8:02 AM CDT Published October 15, 2026 9:05 AM CDT
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Harris County voting locations for the Nov. 3 midterm election.

The Brief

    • Early voting for the November 3 general election opens on Monday, Oct. 19 until Friday, Oct. 30.
    • Polling locations for Harris County registered voters can be found below.
    • Hours for the polls during early voting vary by county and precinct.

HOUSTON - The polls open in Texas for early voting in the November midterm election.

Early voting ends on Friday, Oct. 30. Election Day is Nov. 3.

Polls are open in Harris County from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. every day during early voting except for Oct. 25. Polls are open on Oct. 25 from noon until 7 p.m.

Here’s where to cast your ballot in Harris County for early voting.

Harris County early voting locations near me

Harris County registered voters are allowed to cast their ballot at any of the polling locations in the county during early voting.

To help you find a polling location near you, the county has an interactive map that allows you to search by zip code or address. Click here to access the map.

How long is the wait?

Clicking on a location on the map should give you additional details like how long the line is and an estimated wait time.

List of early voting locations

  1. Harris County Attorney Conference Center — 1019 Congress Avenue, Houston, TX 77002
  2. Acres Homes MultiService Center — 6719 West Montgomery Road, Houston, TX 77091
  3. Alief ISD Administration Building — 4250 Cook Road, Houston, TX 77072
  4. Alvin D Baggett Community Center — 1302 Keene Street, Galena Park, TX 77547
  5. BakerRipley East Aldine Campus — 3000 Aldine Mail Route Road, Houston, TX 77039
  6. BakerRipley Pasadena Campus — 720 Fairmont Parkway, Pasadena, TX 77504
  7. BakerRipley Ripley House — 4410 Navigation Boulevard, Houston, TX 77011
  8. Bayland Park Community Center — 6400 Bissonnet Street, Houston, TX 77074
  9. Baytown Community Center — 2407 Market Street, Baytown, TX 77520
  10. Cactus Jack Cagle Community Center — 709 Riley Fuzzel Road, Spring, TX 77373
  11. City of Jersey Village Civic Center — 16327 Lakeview Drive, Jersey Village, TX 77040
  12. Crosby Community Center — 409 Hare Road, Crosby, TX 77532
  13. Denver Harbor Community Center — 6402 Market Street, Houston, TX 77020
  14. East Harris County Activity Center — 7340 Spencer Highway, Pasadena, TX 77505
  15. El Franco Lee Community Center — 9500 Hall Road, Houston, TX 77089
  16. Evelyn Kennedy Civic Center — 618 San Jacinto Street, La Porte, TX 77571
  17. Fallbrook Church — 12512 Walters Road, Houston, TX 77014
  18. First Congregational Church — 10840 Beinhorn Road, Houston, TX 77024
  19. FountainLife Center — 14083 South Main Street, Houston, TX 77035
  20. Freeman Branch Library — 16616 Diana Lane, Houston, TX 77062
  21. George H W Bush Community Center — 6827 Cypresswood Drive, Spring, TX 77379
  22. Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church — 8775 Flagship Drive, Houston, TX 77029
  23. Hampton Inn Galleria — 4500 Post Oak Parkway, Houston, TX 77027
  24. Harris County Annex 47 — 2727 El Camino Street, Houston, TX 77054
  25. Harris County Annex M — 2525 Murworth Drive, Houston, TX 77054
  26. Harris County Scarsdale Annex — 10851 Scarsdale Boulevard, Suite 510, Houston, TX 77089
  27. HCC Northline — 8001 Fulton Street, Houston, TX 77022
  28. HCC Southeast College Building C Parking Garage — 6960 Rustic Street, Houston, TX 77087
  29. HCC West Loop South — 5601 West Loop South, Houston, TX 77081
  30. HCPL Maud Smith Marks Branch Library — 1815 Westgreen Boulevard, Katy, TX 77450
  31. HCPL North Channel Library — 15741 Wallisville Road, Houston, TX 77049
  32. HCPL Octavia Fields Branch Library — 1503 South Houston Avenue, Humble, TX 77338
  33. Hiram Clarke MultiService Center — 3810 West Fuqua Street, Houston, TX 77045
  34. Hockley Community Center — 28515 Old Washington Road, Hockley, TX 77447
  35. ISGH Bear Creek Community Center — 17250 Coventry Park Drive, Houston, TX 77084
  36. J D Walker Community Center — 7613 Wade Road, Baytown, TX 77521
  37. John Phelps Courthouse — 101 South Richey Street, Pasadena, TX 77506
  38. Juergens Hall Community Center — 26026 Hempstead Highway, Cypress, TX 77429
  39. Kashmere MultiService Center — 4802 Lockwood Drive, Houston, TX 77026
  40. Katy Branch Harris County Public Library — 5414 Franz Road, Katy, TX 77493
  41. Kingwood Community Center — 4102 Rustic Woods Drive, Kingwood, TX 77345
  42. Klein Multipurpose Center — 7500 Farm to Market 2920 Road, Klein, TX 77379
  43. Lone Star College Creekside — 8747 West New Harmony Trail, Tomball, TX 77375
  44. Lone Star College North Harris — 2700 WW Thorne Drive, Houston, TX 77073
  45. Lone Star College University Park — 20515 TX-249, Houston, TX 77070
  46. Lone Star College Victory Center — 4141 Victory Drive, Houston, TX 77088
  47. Mangum Howell Center — 2500 Frick Road, Houston, TX 77038
  48. Martin Flukinger Community Center — 16003 Lorenzo Street, Channelview, TX 77530
  49. Metropolitan MultiService Center — 1475 West Gray Street, Houston, TX 77019
  50. Moody Park Community Center — 3725 Fulton Street, Houston, TX 77009
  51. Northeast MultiService Center — 9720 Spaulding Street, Houston, TX 77016
  52. Nottingham Park Building — 926 Country Place Drive, Houston, TX 77079
  53. Pep Mueller County Park Clubhouse — 14750 Henry Road, Houston, TX 77060
  54. Prairie View A and M University Northwest — 9449 Grant Road, Houston, TX 77070
  55. Raindrop Turkish House — 9301 West Bellfort Boulevard, Houston, TX 77031
  56. Richard and Meg Weekley Community Center — 8440 Greenhouse Road, Cypress, TX 77433
  57. Saint John Lutheran Church and School — 15235 Spring Cypress Road, Cypress, TX 77429
  58. San Jacinto College Generation Park — 13455 Lockwood Road, Houston, TX 77044
  59. San Jacinto Community Center — 604 Highland Woods Drive, Highlands, TX 77562
  60. Sheraton Houston Brookhollow Hotel — 3000 North Loop West Freeway, Houston, TX 77092
  61. Shrine of The Black Madonna Cultural and Event Center — 5309 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Houston, TX 77021
  62. SPJST Lodge 88 — 1435 Beall Street, Houston, TX 77008
  63. Steve Radack Community Center — 18650 Clay Road, Houston, TX 77084
  64. Sunnyside Health and Multi Service Center — 4410 Reed Road, Houston, TX 77051
  65. Ted Poe Community Center — 17280 West Lake Houston Parkway, Humble, TX 77346
  66. The Grand Tuscany Hotel Brookhollow — 12801 Northwest Freeway, Houston, TX 77040
  67. Tom Bass Park Community Center Section Three — 15108 Cullen Boulevard, Houston, TX 77047
  68. Tomball Public Works Building — 501B James Street, Tomball, TX 77375
  69. Tracy Gee Community Center — 3599 Westcenter Drive, Houston, TX 77042
  70. Trini Mendenhall Community Center — 1414 Wirt Road, Houston, TX 77055
  71. TSU Barbara Jordan Mickey Leland School of Public Affairs — 3401 Cleburne Street, Houston, TX 77004
  72. University of Houston Clear Lake — Bayou Building, University Dr, Houston, TX 77058
  73. University of Houston Student Center — 4455 University Drive, Houston, TX 77204
  74. Vera Brummet May Community Center — 2100 Wolf Road, Huffman, TX 77336
  75. Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church Fellowship Hall — 3826 Wheeler Avenue Building D, Houston, TX 77004

What’s on the ballot?

All Texans will be able to vote in federal, state, and local elections. You can view your sample ballots for your county below:

Featured

2026 midterm elections: Southeast Texas sample ballots by county
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2026 midterm elections: Southeast Texas sample ballots by county

See 2026 sample ballot, candidates and key races for Southeast Texas counties. Find Texas early voting dates, polling locations and Election Day information.

To find your specific sample ballot, click here.

More Southeast Texas voting locations

The Source: The information in this article comes from county election offices and the Texas Secretary of State website.

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