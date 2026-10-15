Harris County midterms early voting 2026: Polling locations map, wait times, hours
HOUSTON - The polls open in Texas for early voting in the November midterm election.
Early voting ends on Friday, Oct. 30. Election Day is Nov. 3.
Polls are open in Harris County from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. every day during early voting except for Oct. 25. Polls are open on Oct. 25 from noon until 7 p.m.
Here’s where to cast your ballot in Harris County for early voting.
Harris County early voting locations near me
Harris County registered voters are allowed to cast their ballot at any of the polling locations in the county during early voting.
To help you find a polling location near you, the county has an interactive map that allows you to search by zip code or address. Click here to access the map.
How long is the wait?
Clicking on a location on the map should give you additional details like how long the line is and an estimated wait time.
List of early voting locations
- Harris County Attorney Conference Center — 1019 Congress Avenue, Houston, TX 77002
- Acres Homes MultiService Center — 6719 West Montgomery Road, Houston, TX 77091
- Alief ISD Administration Building — 4250 Cook Road, Houston, TX 77072
- Alvin D Baggett Community Center — 1302 Keene Street, Galena Park, TX 77547
- BakerRipley East Aldine Campus — 3000 Aldine Mail Route Road, Houston, TX 77039
- BakerRipley Pasadena Campus — 720 Fairmont Parkway, Pasadena, TX 77504
- BakerRipley Ripley House — 4410 Navigation Boulevard, Houston, TX 77011
- Bayland Park Community Center — 6400 Bissonnet Street, Houston, TX 77074
- Baytown Community Center — 2407 Market Street, Baytown, TX 77520
- Cactus Jack Cagle Community Center — 709 Riley Fuzzel Road, Spring, TX 77373
- City of Jersey Village Civic Center — 16327 Lakeview Drive, Jersey Village, TX 77040
- Crosby Community Center — 409 Hare Road, Crosby, TX 77532
- Denver Harbor Community Center — 6402 Market Street, Houston, TX 77020
- East Harris County Activity Center — 7340 Spencer Highway, Pasadena, TX 77505
- El Franco Lee Community Center — 9500 Hall Road, Houston, TX 77089
- Evelyn Kennedy Civic Center — 618 San Jacinto Street, La Porte, TX 77571
- Fallbrook Church — 12512 Walters Road, Houston, TX 77014
- First Congregational Church — 10840 Beinhorn Road, Houston, TX 77024
- FountainLife Center — 14083 South Main Street, Houston, TX 77035
- Freeman Branch Library — 16616 Diana Lane, Houston, TX 77062
- George H W Bush Community Center — 6827 Cypresswood Drive, Spring, TX 77379
- Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church — 8775 Flagship Drive, Houston, TX 77029
- Hampton Inn Galleria — 4500 Post Oak Parkway, Houston, TX 77027
- Harris County Annex 47 — 2727 El Camino Street, Houston, TX 77054
- Harris County Annex M — 2525 Murworth Drive, Houston, TX 77054
- Harris County Scarsdale Annex — 10851 Scarsdale Boulevard, Suite 510, Houston, TX 77089
- HCC Northline — 8001 Fulton Street, Houston, TX 77022
- HCC Southeast College Building C Parking Garage — 6960 Rustic Street, Houston, TX 77087
- HCC West Loop South — 5601 West Loop South, Houston, TX 77081
- HCPL Maud Smith Marks Branch Library — 1815 Westgreen Boulevard, Katy, TX 77450
- HCPL North Channel Library — 15741 Wallisville Road, Houston, TX 77049
- HCPL Octavia Fields Branch Library — 1503 South Houston Avenue, Humble, TX 77338
- Hiram Clarke MultiService Center — 3810 West Fuqua Street, Houston, TX 77045
- Hockley Community Center — 28515 Old Washington Road, Hockley, TX 77447
- ISGH Bear Creek Community Center — 17250 Coventry Park Drive, Houston, TX 77084
- J D Walker Community Center — 7613 Wade Road, Baytown, TX 77521
- John Phelps Courthouse — 101 South Richey Street, Pasadena, TX 77506
- Juergens Hall Community Center — 26026 Hempstead Highway, Cypress, TX 77429
- Kashmere MultiService Center — 4802 Lockwood Drive, Houston, TX 77026
- Katy Branch Harris County Public Library — 5414 Franz Road, Katy, TX 77493
- Kingwood Community Center — 4102 Rustic Woods Drive, Kingwood, TX 77345
- Klein Multipurpose Center — 7500 Farm to Market 2920 Road, Klein, TX 77379
- Lone Star College Creekside — 8747 West New Harmony Trail, Tomball, TX 77375
- Lone Star College North Harris — 2700 WW Thorne Drive, Houston, TX 77073
- Lone Star College University Park — 20515 TX-249, Houston, TX 77070
- Lone Star College Victory Center — 4141 Victory Drive, Houston, TX 77088
- Mangum Howell Center — 2500 Frick Road, Houston, TX 77038
- Martin Flukinger Community Center — 16003 Lorenzo Street, Channelview, TX 77530
- Metropolitan MultiService Center — 1475 West Gray Street, Houston, TX 77019
- Moody Park Community Center — 3725 Fulton Street, Houston, TX 77009
- Northeast MultiService Center — 9720 Spaulding Street, Houston, TX 77016
- Nottingham Park Building — 926 Country Place Drive, Houston, TX 77079
- Pep Mueller County Park Clubhouse — 14750 Henry Road, Houston, TX 77060
- Prairie View A and M University Northwest — 9449 Grant Road, Houston, TX 77070
- Raindrop Turkish House — 9301 West Bellfort Boulevard, Houston, TX 77031
- Richard and Meg Weekley Community Center — 8440 Greenhouse Road, Cypress, TX 77433
- Saint John Lutheran Church and School — 15235 Spring Cypress Road, Cypress, TX 77429
- San Jacinto College Generation Park — 13455 Lockwood Road, Houston, TX 77044
- San Jacinto Community Center — 604 Highland Woods Drive, Highlands, TX 77562
- Sheraton Houston Brookhollow Hotel — 3000 North Loop West Freeway, Houston, TX 77092
- Shrine of The Black Madonna Cultural and Event Center — 5309 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Houston, TX 77021
- SPJST Lodge 88 — 1435 Beall Street, Houston, TX 77008
- Steve Radack Community Center — 18650 Clay Road, Houston, TX 77084
- Sunnyside Health and Multi Service Center — 4410 Reed Road, Houston, TX 77051
- Ted Poe Community Center — 17280 West Lake Houston Parkway, Humble, TX 77346
- The Grand Tuscany Hotel Brookhollow — 12801 Northwest Freeway, Houston, TX 77040
- Tom Bass Park Community Center Section Three — 15108 Cullen Boulevard, Houston, TX 77047
- Tomball Public Works Building — 501B James Street, Tomball, TX 77375
- Tracy Gee Community Center — 3599 Westcenter Drive, Houston, TX 77042
- Trini Mendenhall Community Center — 1414 Wirt Road, Houston, TX 77055
- TSU Barbara Jordan Mickey Leland School of Public Affairs — 3401 Cleburne Street, Houston, TX 77004
- University of Houston Clear Lake — Bayou Building, University Dr, Houston, TX 77058
- University of Houston Student Center — 4455 University Drive, Houston, TX 77204
- Vera Brummet May Community Center — 2100 Wolf Road, Huffman, TX 77336
- Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church Fellowship Hall — 3826 Wheeler Avenue Building D, Houston, TX 77004
What’s on the ballot?
All Texans will be able to vote in federal, state, and local elections. You can view your sample ballots for your county below:
Featured
To find your specific sample ballot, click here.
More Southeast Texas voting locations
- Austin County polling locations
- Brazoria County polling locations
- Chambers County polling locations
- Colorado County polling locations
- Fort Bend County polling locations
- Grimes County polling locations
- Galveston County polling locations
- Harris County polling locations
- Jackson County polling locations
- Liberty County polling locations
- Matagorda County polling locations
- Montgomery County polling locations
- Polk County polling locations
- San Jacinto County polling locations
- Waller County polling locations
- Washington County polling locations
- Walker County polling locations
- Wharton County polling locations
The Source: The information in this article comes from county election offices and the Texas Secretary of State website.