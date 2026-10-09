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The Brief Voters will head to the polls in November for the midterm elections. Federal, state and local elections are on the ballot. Here's what Montgomery County residents can expect to see at the polls.



Before you head to the polls for the Nov. 3 election in Texas, you can see your sample ballot to find out what you will be voting on.

Here's what's on the ballot in Montgomery County, plus what you need to take with you to the polls.

What's on the ballot in Montgomery County?

In November, there are numerous federal, state and local elections including U.S. Senate and U.S. Representative for District 2 and District 8.

Statewide races include Texas governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general, among many others.

On the local level, one of the biggest races is for Montgomery County judge.

Within other parts of the county, there are numerous city area items from school trustee positions and bonds to other races.

Some races of interest include a proposition for the East Montgomery County Municipal Utility District. According to the race, "the provisions of the Contract between East Montgomery County Municipal Utility District No. 8A and East Montgomery County Municipal Utility District No. 8B including Monthly Charges associated with the Services from the Master District’s Water, Sewer, and Drainage Facilities and the levy of a tax sufficient to make payments thereunder for the Debt Service Requirements of the Master District Water, Sewer, and Drainage Bonds in the maximum aggregate original principal amount of $935 million, all as defined and provided in said contract."

Also, in Montgomery County Municipal Utility District where a $1.275 billion Proposition is on the ballot. According to the race, "The provisions of the Contract between Montgomery County Municipal Utility District No. 265A and Montgomery County Municipal Utility District No. 265B including Monthly Charges associated with the Services from the Master District's Water, Sewer, and Drainage Facilities and the levy of a tax sufficient to make payments thereunder for the Debt Service Requirements of the Master District Water, Sewer, and Drainage Bonds in the maximum aggregate original principal amount of $1,275,000,000, all as defined and provided in said Contract."

How to find your sample ballot

The elections also include several local positions that may appear on your ballot depending on where you live in the county. To find the sample ballot specific to your area, click here.

Don't live in Montgomery County? Click here for more Southeast Texas sample ballots.

Texas polling locations

In many Texas counties, you can vote at any polling location in your county of registration. However, some counties require you to vote at specific locations based on your precinct.

To double-check in your specific county, visit the Am I Registered portal on the Secretary of State’s website. It will list the locations where you can vote. You can also click on your county below.

Houston, Southeast Texas early voting locations

When is early voting?

Early voting begins on Monday, October 19, 2026 and will end on Friday, October 30, 2026.

Do I need an ID to vote?

In order to vote in person, Texas voters will be asked to present an acceptable form of photo ID. Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

Here is a list of the supporting forms of ID that can be presented if the voter does not possess an acceptable form of photo identification and cannot reasonably obtain one:

Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate

Copy of or original current utility bill

Copy of or original bank statement

Copy of or original government check

Copy of or original paycheck

Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)

Can you vote with an expired ID?

If you have a form of acceptable photo ID and are between the ages of 18 and 69, your ID must be current or expired for no more than 4 years to qualify to vote.

For voters 70 and older, your photo ID can be expired for any length of time if the identification is otherwise okay.

How to report voting issues

If you have problems or questions, you can call the Secretary of State’s toll-free election hotline at 1-800-252-VOTE (8683) or email elections@sos.texas.gov.



To file a formal complaint, download the complaint form here. It can be submitted by mail, fax, or email.