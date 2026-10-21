Texas governor’s race: Abbott holds narrow lead over Hinojosa in latest poll

The Brief Incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has been facing a tough battle against Democrat Gina Hinojosa for the state’s top office. A poll conducted by the Hobby School of Public Affairs at the University of Houston shows the three-term governor hold a small lead over his opponent. The poll also found that some other longtime Texas Republicans are in tight races.



Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott holds a slim lead over Democrat Gina Hinojosa as the pair enter the final stretch of the election, according to the latest poll.

The poll by the Hobby School of Public Affairs at the University of Houston surveyed 2,000 likely Texas voters between Oct. 10 and 14. Republicans made up 42% of respondents, while Democrats made up 31%. Independents made up 23% of the pool. The poll has a margin of error of 2.19%.

Democrat Gina Hinojosa (left) is running against incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott (right) in the Texas governor's race in 2026. (Getty Images)

Texas governor’s race is close

Abbott, who is seeking a historic fourth term, grabbed 49% of the poll, while Hinojosa got 46%. Libertarian Pat Dixon got 2% and 3% said they were undecided.

Most of the respondents said they were well acquainted with Abbott, but 13% said they don’t know enough about Hinojosa to have an opinion of her.

The wrong direction

According to the poll, most of those surveyed said they believe that things are headed in the wrong direction in both the U.S. and in Texas.

Those results were split along partisan lines, with more than 90% of Democrats saying things are headed in the wrong direction and about 80% of Republicans saying things are headed in the right direction.

Other statewide races

In the Texas lieutenant governor’s race, incumbent Republican Dan Patrick led Democrat Vikki Goodwin in the poll 47% to 42%.

The poll found that Republican Mayes Middleton holds the same lead over his Democratic opponent Nathan Johnson for attorney general, 47% to 42%.

In the race for Comptroller, the poll found Republican Don Huffines leading Democrat Sarah Eckhart by seven points, 47% to 40%.

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Similar leads exist for Republicans in both the Texas Land Commissioner and Texas Agriculture Commissioner races.

The hotly contested Texas Railroad Commissioner race is much closer. Republican firebrand Bo French holds a two-point lead over Democrat Jon Rsenthal, 45% to 43%.