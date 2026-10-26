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The Brief Early voting ends Friday, Oct. 30, ahead of Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Harris County polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily through Friday. Registered county voters can use any early voting location in the county. Voters can search polling places by address or ZIP code, check estimated wait times and review sample ballots online.



Early voting continues this week in Texas for the Nov. 3 midterm election.

Early voting ends on Friday, Oct. 30. Election Day is Nov. 3.

Here’s where to cast your ballot in Harris County for early voting.

What time are polls open?

Polls are open in Harris County from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. every day this week through Oct. 30.

Harris County early voting locations near me

Harris County registered voters are allowed to cast their ballot at any of the polling locations in the county during early voting.

To help you find a polling location near you, the county has an interactive map that allows you to search by zip code or address. Click here to access the map.

How long is the wait?

Clicking on a location on the map should give you additional details like how long the line is and an estimated wait time.

List of early voting locations

Harris County Attorney Conference Center — 1019 Congress Avenue, Houston, TX 77002 Acres Homes MultiService Center — 6719 West Montgomery Road, Houston, TX 77091 Alief ISD Administration Building — 4250 Cook Road, Houston, TX 77072 Alvin D Baggett Community Center — 1302 Keene Street, Galena Park, TX 77547 BakerRipley East Aldine Campus — 3000 Aldine Mail Route Road, Houston, TX 77039 BakerRipley Pasadena Campus — 720 Fairmont Parkway, Pasadena, TX 77504 BakerRipley Ripley House — 4410 Navigation Boulevard, Houston, TX 77011 Bayland Park Community Center — 6400 Bissonnet Street, Houston, TX 77074 Baytown Community Center — 2407 Market Street, Baytown, TX 77520 Cactus Jack Cagle Community Center — 709 Riley Fuzzel Road, Spring, TX 77373 City of Jersey Village Civic Center — 16327 Lakeview Drive, Jersey Village, TX 77040 Crosby Community Center — 409 Hare Road, Crosby, TX 77532 Denver Harbor Community Center — 6402 Market Street, Houston, TX 77020 East Harris County Activity Center — 7340 Spencer Highway, Pasadena, TX 77505 El Franco Lee Community Center — 9500 Hall Road, Houston, TX 77089 Evelyn Kennedy Civic Center — 618 San Jacinto Street, La Porte, TX 77571 Fallbrook Church — 12512 Walters Road, Houston, TX 77014 First Congregational Church — 10840 Beinhorn Road, Houston, TX 77024 FountainLife Center — 14083 South Main Street, Houston, TX 77035 Freeman Branch Library — 16616 Diana Lane, Houston, TX 77062 George H W Bush Community Center — 6827 Cypresswood Drive, Spring, TX 77379 Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church — 8775 Flagship Drive, Houston, TX 77029 Hampton Inn Galleria — 4500 Post Oak Parkway, Houston, TX 77027 Harris County Annex 47 — 2727 El Camino Street, Houston, TX 77054 Harris County Annex M — 2525 Murworth Drive, Houston, TX 77054 Harris County Scarsdale Annex — 10851 Scarsdale Boulevard, Suite 510, Houston, TX 77089 HCC Northline — 8001 Fulton Street, Houston, TX 77022 HCC Southeast College Building C Parking Garage — 6960 Rustic Street, Houston, TX 77087 HCC West Loop South — 5601 West Loop South, Houston, TX 77081 HCPL Maud Smith Marks Branch Library — 1815 Westgreen Boulevard, Katy, TX 77450 HCPL North Channel Library — 15741 Wallisville Road, Houston, TX 77049 HCPL Octavia Fields Branch Library — 1503 South Houston Avenue, Humble, TX 77338 Hiram Clarke MultiService Center — 3810 West Fuqua Street, Houston, TX 77045 Hockley Community Center — 28515 Old Washington Road, Hockley, TX 77447 ISGH Bear Creek Community Center — 17250 Coventry Park Drive, Houston, TX 77084 J D Walker Community Center — 7613 Wade Road, Baytown, TX 77521 John Phelps Courthouse — 101 South Richey Street, Pasadena, TX 77506 Juergens Hall Community Center — 26026 Hempstead Highway, Cypress, TX 77429 Kashmere MultiService Center — 4802 Lockwood Drive, Houston, TX 77026 Katy Branch Harris County Public Library — 5414 Franz Road, Katy, TX 77493 Kingwood Community Center — 4102 Rustic Woods Drive, Kingwood, TX 77345 Klein Multipurpose Center — 7500 Farm to Market 2920 Road, Klein, TX 77379 Lone Star College Creekside — 8747 West New Harmony Trail, Tomball, TX 77375 Lone Star College North Harris — 2700 WW Thorne Drive, Houston, TX 77073 Lone Star College University Park — 20515 TX-249, Houston, TX 77070 Lone Star College Victory Center — 4141 Victory Drive, Houston, TX 77088 Mangum Howell Center — 2500 Frick Road, Houston, TX 77038 Martin Flukinger Community Center — 16003 Lorenzo Street, Channelview, TX 77530 Metropolitan MultiService Center — 1475 West Gray Street, Houston, TX 77019 Moody Park Community Center — 3725 Fulton Street, Houston, TX 77009 Northeast MultiService Center — 9720 Spaulding Street, Houston, TX 77016 Nottingham Park Building — 926 Country Place Drive, Houston, TX 77079 Pep Mueller County Park Clubhouse — 14750 Henry Road, Houston, TX 77060 Prairie View A and M University Northwest — 9449 Grant Road, Houston, TX 77070 Raindrop Turkish House — 9301 West Bellfort Boulevard, Houston, TX 77031 Richard and Meg Weekley Community Center — 8440 Greenhouse Road, Cypress, TX 77433 Saint John Lutheran Church and School — 15235 Spring Cypress Road, Cypress, TX 77429 San Jacinto College Generation Park — 13455 Lockwood Road, Houston, TX 77044 San Jacinto Community Center — 604 Highland Woods Drive, Highlands, TX 77562 Sheraton Houston Brookhollow Hotel — 3000 North Loop West Freeway, Houston, TX 77092 Shrine of The Black Madonna Cultural and Event Center — 5309 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Houston, TX 77021 SPJST Lodge 88 — 1435 Beall Street, Houston, TX 77008 Steve Radack Community Center — 18650 Clay Road, Houston, TX 77084 Sunnyside Health and Multi Service Center — 4410 Reed Road, Houston, TX 77051 Ted Poe Community Center — 17280 West Lake Houston Parkway, Humble, TX 77346 The Grand Tuscany Hotel Brookhollow — 12801 Northwest Freeway, Houston, TX 77040 Tom Bass Park Community Center Section Three — 15108 Cullen Boulevard, Houston, TX 77047 Tomball Public Works Building — 501B James Street, Tomball, TX 77375 Tracy Gee Community Center — 3599 Westcenter Drive, Houston, TX 77042 Trini Mendenhall Community Center — 1414 Wirt Road, Houston, TX 77055 TSU Barbara Jordan Mickey Leland School of Public Affairs — 3401 Cleburne Street, Houston, TX 77004 University of Houston Clear Lake — Bayou Building, University Dr, Houston, TX 77058 University of Houston Student Center — 4455 University Drive, Houston, TX 77204 Vera Brummet May Community Center — 2100 Wolf Road, Huffman, TX 77336 Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church Fellowship Hall — 3826 Wheeler Avenue Building D, Houston, TX 77004

Harris County early voting numbers: How many have voted?

See how many people are voting in person in Harris County daily, and how many mail ballots have been received. The numbers are updated after polls close each day.

What’s on the ballot?

All Texans will be able to vote in federal, state, and local elections. You can view your sample ballots for your county below:

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To find your specific sample ballot, click here.

More Southeast Texas voting locations