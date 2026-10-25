Fatal crash shuts down all northbound lanes of Interstate 45 in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - A fatal major crash Sunday morning has forced a complete closure of all northbound main lanes on Interstate 45 at Gladstell Street in Montgomery County, officials said.
I-45 fatal crash
What we know:
The Texas Department of Transportation and Houston TranStar first verified the incident around 5 a.m. The crash has completely blocked all northbound main lanes as well as the left and right shoulders.
Authorities confirmed at least one fatality resulting from the collision. Police and emergency responders remain at the scene conducting an investigation and clearing debris, causing major traffic backups in the Conroe area.
Motorists traveling northbound are strongly advised to exit early, seek alternate routes, or expect extensive delays.
The Source: Information in this article is from Houston TranStar and local officials.