How the St. Jude Dream Home giveaway helps patients

The Brief A Houston college student is sharing her story after surviving a rare childhood cancer diagnosed when she was just 10 years old. St. Jude Children's Research Hospital provided housing, food, transportation, and treatment with zero financial cost to her family. Tickets for the St. Jude Dream Home giveaway in Richmond directly support ongoing medical care and research for young patients.



A Houston college student is sharing her story after surviving a rare childhood cancer she was diagnosed with when she was just 10 years old.

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital provided housing, food, transportation and treatment at no financial cost to her family.

Houston college student shares childhood cancer journey

A 10-year-old girl who went to bed after a normal day with friends woke up the next morning with severe head pain that led to a shocking brain tumor diagnosis.

Doctors discovered an ependymoma near her neck and spine, launching an intensive treatment path that included surgery, two rounds of chemotherapy and several weeks of radiation.

Timeline:

After a sudden emergency room visit, the young patient completed six months of cancer treatments in Memphis before ringing the hospital's end-of-treatment bell. A decade later, she is now a college sophomore in Houston pursuing a career in biomedical science.

What they're saying:

"I took a nap and woke up in the hospital," says Marley. "I had an ependymoma. This was really a shock to me, to the point I remember telling my nurse to pinch me, 'cause I thought I was dreaming. I was so in shock."

"One of my biggest supports with me going through my battle of cancer was my mother. She was always there by my side, watching over me, caring for me, and helping build my strength back up. She was there for me every step of the way."

How St. Jude helps families facing childhood cancer

What They're Saying: "St. Jude is such an amazing place," says Marley. "Everything they say in their commercials is true. They helped my family find a home during our time in Memphis. They provided us food, a shelter, transportation. They provided everything for us while we were there, and they even provided more than we could ask for."

"Even though it can be hard (to donate) right now, just sending a little love to St. Jude brings so much happiness, not just to me, but to all the patients and parents," says Marley. "It means the world to me. Anything I can do for St. Jude, I’d do in a second flat."

Why you should care:

Pediatric cancer can strike without warning, turning a family's life upside down overnight. Access to specialized care ensures children can heal without their families facing devastating financial stress.

Many children from the greater Houston area are treated at St. Jude.

How the St. Jude Dream Home giveaway makes a difference

By the numbers:

A single $100 ticket for the Richmond home giveaway helps fund housing, food and world-class care for families during lengthy hospital stays.

Big picture view:

"It means everything," says Dr. Emily Hanslick, a St. Jude physician and neurologist. "It's people like you that allow us to do the work that we do. We can focus on taking care of the patients. Our physicians, physician scientists, can work on what is the next best cure for our patients, and that's all made possible by people that support St. Jude and give us those opportunities and give our patients those opportunities."

How to support the St. Jude Dream Home giveaway

What's next:

You can purchase a ticket for the local Dream Home campaign to help fund lifesaving treatments and ongoing research for children facing catastrophic illnesses.

What you can do:

Tickets are available at dreamhome.org or by calling 1-800-303-4413.