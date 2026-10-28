Hockley man arrested for Cypress bank robbery

The Brief A man was reportedly arrested at his Hockley home for a bank robbery in Cypress last Friday. Surveillance footage reportedly tied the suspect and the getaway vehicle to the same Hockley address. Officials say the suspect was currently on parole for a previous bank robbery.



A man was reportedly arrested at his Hockley home for a bank robbery in Cypress last Friday.

Harris County law enforcement and FBI Houston say Samuel Williams II was arrested and taken into Harris County Jail for Friday's robbery.

Arrest for Cypress bank robbery

The backstory:

The robbery happened last Friday afternoon at the PNC bank on Cypress Rose Hill Road, right by Highway 290.

A detective at the scene said a man approached a bank teller and demanded cash, then threatened that he had a weapon. The teller complied and gave him money, then the man left the scene on foot.

No one was hurt.

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What we know:

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, officials at the scene found surveillance footage that showed the suspect coming to and leaving from the location in a white Ford Crown Victoria. The license plate that was reportedly shown on the vehicle was found to be registered at a Hockley address.

During the investigation, officials say Samuel Williams II matched the suspect seen in the security footage, and he reportedly lived at the same home as where the vehicle was registered.

Authorities obtained an arrest warrant and arrested Williams at his home on Wednesday.

Officials say Williams was currently on parole until 2032 after being convicted for another bank robbery in 2012.

What we don't know:

It's not clear if the suspect had a weapon, according to a detective who was at the scene.

Officials did not say how much money the suspect received during Friday's robbery.

There are no details available about Williams' previous conviction.