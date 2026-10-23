Robber flees after threatening teller at Cypress bank

The Brief A man reportedly threatened a bank teller to give him cash at a bank along Highway 290. No one was hurt. The suspect is said to be a heavy-set white male with a slight goatee.



Harris County authorities have shared a description of a wanted man who reportedly robbed a bank in the Cypress area Friday afternoon.

Cypress bank robbery suspect wanted

What we know:

Precinct Four authorities were called at around 2 p.m. Friday to the PNC bank on Cypress Rose Hill Road, right by Highway 290.

A detective with the Sheriff's Office says a man approached a bank teller and demanded cash, then threatened that he had a weapon. The teller complied and gave him money, then the man left the scene on foot.

No one was hurt.

The suspect is described as a heavy-set 5'8"-5'10" white man, possibly in his late 50s. He was said to have a slight goatee and was wearing a black baseball-style hat, an olive green shirt, and blue jeans.

What we don't know:

The suspect's name is unknown at this time.

It's not clear if the suspect had a weapon. The teller complied with the demand to protect herself and her co-workers.

Officials did not say how much money the suspect received.