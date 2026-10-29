Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Alexander Kristopher Cowley arrested, accused of child sexual abuse

The Brief Alexander Kristopher Cowley, identified in court records as a member of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Critical Incident Response Team, was arrested on a warrant signed Oct. 28, 2026. Cowley is being formally charged with continuous sex abuse of a child. The Texas Department of Public Safety are the investigating/charging agency.



A Harris County sheriff’s deputy with 11 years of service, assigned to the Critical Incident Response Team has been arrested and accused of sexually abusing a child, according to court documents obtained this week.

Alexander Kristopher Cowley was taken into custody following an arrest warrant signed on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026.

The Texas Department of Public Safety are the investigating/charging agency.

Cowley is being formally charged with continuous sex abuse of a child. Bond amounts and scheduled court appearances were not immediately available in court records.

HCSO confirmed that Cowley is on administrative duty, pending the outcome of criminal proceedings.