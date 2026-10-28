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The Brief Families can find free celebrations across Houston, Bellaire, Katy, Kemah, Galveston, League City and Spring. Events feature trick-or-treating, pumpkin hunts, costume contests, music, games and haunted houses. Most celebrations take place Halloween weekend, with several scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 31.



Looking for free Halloween events in Houston? Families can enjoy free trick-or-treating, trunk-or-treat events, costume contests and kid-friendly Halloween activities across the Houston area.

From Houston and Katy to Galveston, Kemah, Spring and League City, there are plenty of ways to celebrate Halloween without spending money.

Halloween Happy House – Houston

Thursday, Oct. 29, 5-8 p.m.

Children can trick-or-treat at five candy stations throughout the museum while enjoying costumes, music, characters and a Halloween-themed performance. Admission is free.

Where: Children's Museum Houston, 1500 Binz St., Houston, TX 77004

Click here for more information.

The Great Pumpkin Hunt – Bellaire

Thursday, Oct. 29, 4:45 p.m.

Kids can hunt for pumpkins filled with candy, toys and prizes, with additional activities including face painting and music.

Where: Loftin Park, 7008 S. Rice Ave., Bellaire, TX 77401

Click here for more information.

Boo on the Boardwalk – Kemah

Friday-Sunday throughout October; Halloween trick-or-treating Saturday, Oct. 31, 2-8 p.m.

Families can trick-or-treat at Boardwalk shops and enjoy free Halloween activities, including kids' crafts, entertainment and costume contests.

Where: Kemah Boardwalk, 215 Kipp Ave., Kemah, TX 77565

Click here for more information.

15th Annual Halloween Trick-or-Treat – Houston

Friday, Oct. 30, 5-8 p.m.; trick-or-treating 5-6:45 p.m.

Collect free candy from participating CITYCENTRE shops and restaurants before a Halloween music and performance celebration in the plaza.

Where: CITYCENTRE, 800 Town and Country Blvd., Houston, TX 77024

Click here for more information.

LSC-University Park Trunk or Treat – Houston

Friday, Oct. 30, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Families can dress up and collect candy while enjoying pumpkin painting, mascot appearances and a pumpkin photo station at this free event.

Where: Lone Star College-University Park, EMI Building, 20515 SH 249, Houston, TX 77070

Click here for more information.

Hunger is Scary Halloween Trunk-or-Treat – Houston

Saturday, Oct. 31, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Families can enjoy trunk-or-treating in the parking lot. There will also be a bounce house, games, face painting, balloon twisting, music, a photo booth and costume contest.

Where: Houston Food Bank, 535 Portwall St., Houston, TX 77029

Click here for more information.

5th Annual Island Boo Fest – Galveston

Saturday, Oct. 31, 4-6 p.m.

Families can trick-or-treat from decorated golf carts while enjoying costumes, music and Halloween activities in Downtown Galveston. Visit Galveston

Where: Saengerfest Park, 2302 Strand St., Galveston, TX 77550

Click here for more information.

Trick or Treat at the 1838 Menard House – Galveston

Saturday, Oct. 31, 5-6:30 p.m.

Young trick-or-treaters can stop by Galveston's oldest residence for free candy.

Where: 1838 Menard House, 1605 33rd St., Galveston, TX 77550

Click here for more information.

Halloween Drive-Through Trick-or-Treat – Katy

Saturday, Oct. 31, 6-10 p.m.

Families can stop for candy at model homes, check out the haunted house trail and visit play areas during this free event that is open to everyone.

Where: Sofi Lakes, 1262 Sofi Lakes Blvd., Katy, TX 77493

Click here for more information.

Halloween Haunted House – League City

Saturday, Oct. 31, 6-10 p.m.

Older kids and teens can visit a free Halloween haunted house put on by the League City Volunteer Fire Department as part of the city's Halloween activities.

Where: League City Fire Station No. 4, 175 W. Bay Area Blvd., League City, TX 77573

Click here for more information.

City Place Halloween Trunk or Treat + Zumba Dance Competition – Spring

Saturday, Oct. 31, 1-6 p.m.

Kids can collect candy during a trunk-or-treat and enjoy a bounce house, games, vendors, a costume competition and a family-friendly dance competition.

Where: City Place Plaza, 1250 Lake Plaza Drive, Spring, TX 77389

Click here for more information.