ICE agent indicted in Harris County for aggravated assault after man injured in crash

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The Brief The Harris County District Attorney's Office has indicted an ICE agent involved in a crash in early October. An ICE agent reportedly ran over a man, causing them to have to undergo surgery.



The Harris County District Attorney's Office has indicted an ICE agent involved in a crash with a suspect in early October in northwest Harris County.

ICE officer Mario Morales was indicted with the second degree offense of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Under Texas law, this is a second-degree felony, punishable by 2 to 20 years in prison.

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ICE agents reportedly ran over suspect

The backstory:

On Oct. 10, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez shared that officials were responding to a reported auto-pedestrian crash that happened around 7:20 a.m. on Clay Road, near Highway 6.

ICE agents were said to be going after a truck with two men inside. According to HCSO, the white truck began driving the wrong way down Clay Road before coming to a complete stop.

Two men exited the white truck and fled on foot. One man ran eastbound down Clay Road and escaped. The second man, identified as Miguel Parra Hernandez, was struck by an ICE vehicle.

Parra was rushed to a local hospital, where he underwent surgery for a broken leg.

ICE later released a photo of their initial target in the operation, Jose Mendoza-Cervantes. DHS confirmed that Cervantes is unlawfully present in the United States and has four prior arrests.

Hernandez's attorney, Kim Bruno, says her client does not know and has never heard of Mendoza-Cervantes, alleging the wanted suspect was not in the truck with her client.

A New York Times article later reported that the suspect who agents were reportedly looking for, Mendoza-Cervantes, died nine years ago.

According to NYT, the man's daughter shared a death certificate with Jose Hector Jimenez Mendoza showing that he died in 2017.

Dig deeper:

Read previous reports from FOX 26 on this incident: