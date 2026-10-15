ICE agent involved in Houston-area crash reportedly placed on leave

The Brief The ICE agent accused of running a man over in the Houston area has been placed on leave, according to FIEL Houston. A man was struck by a vehicle during an ICE operation last weekend. Officials confirmed the initial target of the operation remains wanted.



The ICE agent accused of running a man over during last weekend's Harris County ICE operation has been placed on administrative leave, according to FIEL Houston.

FIEL made the announcement on social media on Thursday, calling it "a first step in the right direction to make sure that we hold all parties accountable."

FOX 26 has contacted other agencies and parties involved to confirm the report.

This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.

Houston ICE-involved crash

The backstory:

The incident happened Saturday morning in northwest Harris County, near Clay Road and Highway 6.

ICE agents were said to be going after a truck with two men inside. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the white truck began driving the wrong way down Clay Road before coming to a complete stop.

Two men exited the white truck and fled on foot. One man ran eastbound down Clay Road and escaped. The second man, identified as Miguel Parra Hernandez, was struck by an ICE vehicle.

Parra was rushed to a local hospital, where he underwent surgery for a broken leg.

MORE: Harris County D.A. details investigation into ICE pursuit tactics in sit-down interview

ICE later released a photo of their initial target in the operation, Jose Mendoza-Cervantes DHS confirmed that Cervantes is unlawfully present in the United States and has four prior arrests.

Hernandez's attorney, Kim Bruno, says her client does not know and has never heard of Mendoza-Cervantes, alleging the wanted suspect was not in the truck with her client.

Dig deeper:

DHS confirms target in Harris County ICE operation crash as new witnesses come forward in investigation