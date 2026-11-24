The Brief The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office identified the teen killed in Monday’s e-bike crash as 14-year-old Rashil Talreja. Deputies say a vehicle struck Rashil at Sienna Springs Boulevard and La Crema in unincorporated Fort Bend County. The driver is cooperating, and no charges have been filed. The sheriff’s office says the county has recorded about 159 crashes involving e-bikes or e-scooters so far this year. Safety classes for children and parents are planned to begin Dec. 5 in Fulshear.



The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office plans to offer e-bike safety classes for children and parents beginning Dec. 5. The agency outlined the training Tuesday, one day after a 14-year-old riding an e-bike was struck and killed in unincorporated Fort Bend County.

What we know:

The sheriff’s office identified the teen as Rashil Talreja, 14. Dispatchers received a report of a crash around 4 p.m. Monday at Sienna Springs Boulevard and La Crema.

Deputies say Rashil was riding an e-bike when a vehicle struck him. Paramedics took him to a hospital where he died.

The sheriff’s office says the driver is cooperating with investigators. No charges have been filed, and the investigation remains active.

What we don't know:

Investigators have yet to release details about what led to the collision or where the rider and driver were traveling immediately before impact. Tuesday’s briefing focused on general e-bike and e-scooter safety.

What deputies want drivers and riders to know

Assistant Chief Deputy Manuel Zamora said at Tuesday’s briefing that Fort Bend County has seen about 159 crashes involving e-bikes or e-scooters since the start of the year.

Zamora urged drivers to look for riders before making left or right turns, especially when larger vehicles block their view. He also encouraged young riders to wear helmets and protective gear, use bright or reflective clothing in low light and take out their earbuds so they can hear nearby traffic.

"Removing those and listening to traffic can also help reduce the incidence of crashes," Zamora said.

What's next:

The sheriff’s office plans to hold its first safety classes Saturday, Dec. 5, at its Fulshear substation. Zamora said the agency is aiming for sessions from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m.

The training is designed for children and their parents. Zamora said young riders will learn how to ride defensively and pay attention to the traffic around them. The sheriff’s office hopes to offer classes on Saturdays after the first sessions.