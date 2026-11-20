The Brief Scammers posing as federal agents caught 75-year-old Ted Bittner while he was recovering from major health issues, tricking him out of $30,000 before demanding another $42,000 in cash. Personal banker Nyesha Wingate noticed Bittner acting nervously at the Katy branch, had him retrieve his phone from his car, and confronted the fraudsters on speakerphone until they hung up. Wingate helped Bittner block the number, and the two have since become close friends—with Bittner stopping by to bring books for her son and Wingate double-checking his paperwork to keep him safe.



A quick-thinking personal banker in Katy is credited with saving a 75-year-old customer from losing $42,000 to phone scammers—just one day after fraudsters had already convinced him to hand over $30,000.

Ted Bittner was recovering from severe health complications—and coping with major personal losses when scammers targeted him earlier this year.

Posing as federal agents, the callers told Bittner someone had used his bank account to buy a computer and claimed they needed cash from him to help bring the culprits to justice. On a Friday, Bittner withdrew $30,000 from another financial institution and turned it over to the scammers.

By Saturday morning, the callers were demanding more.

"He was screaming at me that I need to get up, get my clothes on and go get it," Bittner said. "And I'm like, 'Oh man, this is not right.'"

"Fortunately, she saved me because I'd really be broke right now if she didn't."

What they're saying:

Still shaken and wanting to help the supposed investigation, Bittner drove to the Fifth Third Bank branch at 810 South Mason Road in Katy and walked up to the teller line to request $42,000 in cash.

Sitting nearby at her desk, personal banker Nyesha Wingate overheard the request and immediately stepped in.

"I walked over and I said, 'Mr. Bittner, what do you need $42,000 in cash for?'" Wingate said. "First of all, that's not really safe to walk out of a branch with that much money... Anything that's legit, typically they're going to take a wire or a cashier's check."

When Bittner appeared nervous and mentioned people waiting on the phone, Wingate asked to speak with them. Bittner told her the callers had instructed him to leave his cellphone in his car and not to tell anyone at the bank what the money was for.

"If you were doing something legit, do you think that person would tell you not to inform your banker?" Wingate told him. "We are here to protect you. If they tell you not to tell us, then that's a red flag."

Bittner retrieved his phone from the car, and Wingate put the caller on speakerphone.

"Once they realized they were speaking to the banker, I said, 'Hello, what is the nature of your business?' Nothing," Wingate said. "I said, 'How dare you? You should be ashamed of yourself.' ... I said, 'Don't ever call him again.'"

The scammer hung up, and Wingate helped Bittner block the number on his phone.

"Fortunately, she saved me because I'd really be broke right now if she didn't," Bittner said. "Oh man, she chewed him up."

The close call happened ahead of International Fraud Awareness Week, which runs Nov. 15–21. According to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center, Texans ages 60 and older reported $678.6 million in scam losses in 2025—the third-highest total in the nation. Fifth Third Bank reports that bank impersonation scams nearly tripled between 2024 and 2025.

Wingate, who has worked in banking for 27 years, said scammers frequently prey on older adults because they grew up in an era when "your word was your bond."

The happy ending

What's next:

Since that day, Bittner and Wingate have formed a close friendship. Bittner regularly stops by the Katy branch to visit, texts Wingate to stay in touch, and even brings space books for her son—a nod to Bittner's own background working for NASA. Wingate said she still keeps a watchful eye on him, even double-checking contractor paperwork when he recently had his roof replaced to make sure everything was legitimate.

"We became really good friends," Wingate said. "This is my friend now."

For anyone receiving unexpected calls demanding urgent money, Bittner offers blunt advice: "Be almost paranoid. That way you won't get in trouble, because you'll listen to every word—and when the words don't quite fit, I'm done."