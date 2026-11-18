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The Brief Dallas rapper Yella Beezy has been transferred to a prison facility south of Houston. The facility is said to be a male-only prison that holds "agricultural operations" and educational programs among other amenities. The rapper was sentenced to life in prison for the death of rival rapper MO3.



Dallas rapper Yella Beezy has been moved to a prison facility in the Houston area following his capital murder sentencing.

Yella Beezy transferred to Brazoria County prison

Local perspective:

Records from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) confirm that 35-year-old Markies Conway, also known as Yella Beezy, has been moved to the W.F. Ramsey unit in Rosharon, Texas, which is about 30 minutes south of Houston.

The TDCJ website says the Ramsey facility is a male-only prison that was established in1908. It's said to hold almost 2,000 inmates.

The facility works with two other nearby prison units for "agricultural operations," including a farm. A TDCJ social media post also shows the unit's Furniture Factory, where inmates are trained in woodworking.

The Ramsey facility is said to include educational programs for inmates to potentially obtain their GED, a Bachelors or Masters degree, or gain career skills.

Yella Beezy life sentence

Big picture view:

On November 11, 2026, Yella Beezy was convicted and sentenced to life in prison in the murder-for-hire case involving rival rapper MO3. The guilty verdict was delivered on the sixth anniversary of the murder.

Yella Beezy was accused of paying another man to gun down MO3, whose real name is Melvin Noble, in an ambush on Interstate 35 in Dallas in 2020. Prosecutors said Conway hired Kewon White to carry out the killing over a long-running feud.