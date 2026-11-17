The Brief Emergency crews are responding to a major crash involving an 18-wheeler and a passenger vehicle at FM 1463 and FM 1093. Southbound FM 1463 and the westbound FM 1093 feeder road are closed, causing significant traffic delays. Officials have not yet released details on any injuries or when the lanes will reopen.



A major crash involving three vehicles in the Fulshear area, including an 18-wheeler, has killed one and left others injured.

Major crash blocks intersection

What we know:

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office repor5ted deputies were on the scene of a major crash involving an 18-wheeler and two other vehicles at the intersection of FM 1463 and FM 1093.

Authorities have completely shut down FM 1463 southbound and the FM 1093 westbound feeder road. Traffic is being diverted at this time.

One person has been pronounced dead at the scene. Another person was taken by Life Flight to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, and two others were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

What we don't know:

Officials have not shared what led up to the crash. It is also unclear how long the roadway closures will remain in place while crews clear the scene.