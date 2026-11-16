The Brief An SUV driver died in a head-on collision with a school bus around 5:45 a.m. Monday on FM 2403 near Alvin. Two students and the school bus driver were not injured. No one involved has been identified.



The driver of an SUV has died after a crash involving a school bus near Alvin on Monday morning, authorities say.

What we know:

The crash occurred around 5:45 a.m. on FM 2403, near TX-35.

Texas DPS says a school bus and an SUV collided head-on. The driver of the SUV died in the crash.

The bus driver and two students on the bus were not injured.

Texas DPS says the driver of the SUV was found to be at-fault in the crash.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified.

It’s unclear at this time how the crash occurred.