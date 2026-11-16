article

The Brief A driver was found shot dead inside a black SUV early Monday morning in the parking lot of a North Houston taco restaurant. Houston police have not released the victim's identity and are still searching for a suspect. The shooting happened while the nearby restaurant was still open.



Houston police are investigating after a person was discovered dead inside a vehicle parked outside a North Houston restaurant early Monday morning.

Gulf Bank Road shooting

What we know:

Houston Police Department officers and Houston Fire Department crews responded to a shooting outside El Norteno Tacos Bar on West Gulf Bank Road, between the I-45 North Freeway and Airline Drive, at 1:30 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a driver shot dead in the driver's seat of a black SUV in the parking lot. First responders pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Officials say the restaurant was open at the time and closed at 2 a.m.

What we don't know:

The victim's age, gender, and identity have not yet been released. Police have not provided any information regarding potential suspects or a motive, and no arrests have been made.