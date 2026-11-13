Major 18-wheeler, SUV crash on I-10 Katy Freeway involving juveniles
HOUSTON - A major crash on Katy Freeway was reported early Friday morning after an 18-wheeler collided with another vehicle.
Crash shuts down westbound Katy Freeway
What we know:
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez reported law enforcement officials responded to a crash on I-10 Katy Freeway near Westgreen Boulevard in the westbound lanes. According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the collision involved an 18-wheeler and an SUV.
Officials confirmed that juveniles were injured in the incident.
All westbound main lanes had to be shut down. Houston Transtar is showing the lanes are open at this time.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not yet released the exact number of juveniles injured or their conditions. It is also unclear what led up to the crash and whether anyone else was hurt.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzales' X account.