Major 18-wheeler, SUV crash on I-10 Katy Freeway involving juveniles

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The Brief A major crash involving an 18-wheeler and an SUV shut down the westbound main lanes of the Katy Freeway near Westgreen. Juveniles were injured in the crash, though the exact number of victims and the severity of their injuries have not been released. As of 7 a.m., Houston Transtar is showing the lanes as back open in the area.



A major crash on Katy Freeway was reported early Friday morning after an 18-wheeler collided with another vehicle.

Crash shuts down westbound Katy Freeway

What we know:

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez reported law enforcement officials responded to a crash on I-10 Katy Freeway near Westgreen Boulevard in the westbound lanes. According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the collision involved an 18-wheeler and an SUV.

Officials confirmed that juveniles were injured in the incident.

All westbound main lanes had to be shut down. Houston Transtar is showing the lanes are open at this time.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released the exact number of juveniles injured or their conditions. It is also unclear what led up to the crash and whether anyone else was hurt.