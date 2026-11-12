Katy Poker operation: At least 4 people arrested following raid

The Brief At least four people have been arrested following a poker room raid in Katy on Thursday evening. According to authorities, the raid occurred at Katy Poker, located on Katy Freeway, near New Hope Lane. During a news conference, HCSO officials and Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare said this was the second operation that the District Attorney's Office has been involved in within the last three weeks.



At least four people have been arrested following a poker room raid in Katy on Thursday evening.

What we know:

According to authorities, the raid occurred at Katy Poker, located on Katy Freeway, near New Hope Lane.

During a news conference, HCSO officials and Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare said this was the second operation that the District Attorney's Office has been involved in within the last three weeks.

The investigation into the case itself has been going on for about a year, officials stated.

Officials said the raid stems from poker rooms taking "rakes" off the top during each hand that is played. The establishment is legal when everyone at the table has the same odds.

Authorities said most of the people arrested "were not just players. There were people that were operating this establishment tonight," Teare said.

Those arrested are being charged with engaging in organized criminal activity. Money laundering charges could also be filed against those arrested.

What we don't know:

Officials did not state what they've seized as the search of the business hadn't occurred as of the news conference on Thursday evening.

The names of those arrested has not been released.

It's also unclear if this poker room is funding additional criminal activity as a "long-term investigation" will be taking place.