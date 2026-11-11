article

A family member of the woman killed on the first night of an MSC cruise that departed out of Galveston has left a statement with FOX 26.

Susan Watford's loved ones speak out

What they're saying:

FOX 26 reporter Sakura Gray got in touch with Susan Watford's foster sister, Breana Chappell, who said this:

Susan was a beautiful soul who genuinely brought smiles to everyone she met. She was my foster sister, but she was so much more than that. I grew up alongside her, watched her grow into the woman she became, and had the privilege of watching her become a mother. And let me tell you, she absolutely rocked motherhood. Her children were her world.

What breaks my heart most is knowing that Susan will never get to watch her babies grow up. Her children will never again get to run into their mother’s arms, hear her voice, or feel her hugs. They were robbed of a lifetime of memories with their mother, and she was robbed of watching her babies become the people she dreamed they would be.

I want Susan’s story to be more than another heartbreaking headline. I want her life to mean something. I want to bring awareness to domestic violence and shine a light on the reality that so many people are suffering behind closed doors.

Domestic violence is not a private family matter. It is not something we should ignore, excuse, or turn a blind eye to. It can be deadly, and far too often, by the time people realize how serious a situation is, it is too late. We need to start listening when someone says they are afraid. We need to stop asking victims why they didn’t leave and start asking why someone felt entitled to hurt, control, threaten, or take their life. We need to believe survivors, recognize the warning signs, speak up, and make resources and safe exits accessible to those who need them.

I will fight for Susan. I will speak her name. I will demand justice. And I will use my voice to help make sure other families don’t have to experience this same unimaginable heartbreak.

What happened to Susan Watford?

On Tuesday, it was reported Jason Watford was taken into custody on murder charges after his wife, Susan Watford, was found dead inside their room on the MSC Seascape.

FOX 26 also learned from the FBI that there was a child involved when the FBI arrived on the scene. The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services said the child is safe and is currently in foster care.

What we know:

Court documents state on Sunday, around 9 p.m. a cruise ship housekeeper knocked on the room door to provide towels and Watford answered. The housekeeper reported seeing blood on his hands and clothing, then saw the woman face down on the floor not moving. It was later reported the woman had multiple facial injuries.

FBI investigators spoke to Watford, who told them he and the victim had argued while eating at a restaurant on the ship, documents read. He went back to their room and the victim came back shortly after. They continued to argue when Watford told detectives the dispute caused him to "snap."

According to Watford in court records, he hit the victim multiple times and at one point began to choke her with both hands. He also stated he wrapped his arm around her neck from behind, applying pressure for about four to five minutes before only letting go after he became "exhausted."

Investigators were told the victim laid motionless for about 10 minutes before the housekeeper knocked on the room door. During that time, Watford did not contact security or medical personnel, officials said.

No one else was seen entering or exiting the ship's room after both Watford and the victim were inside. Officials say Watford was seen lacing the room wearing different clothes and sat on the hallway floor, scrolling on his phone.

Domestic violence resources

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the Houston Area Women's Center 24/7 hotline at 713-528-2121 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

You can also find additional information here.