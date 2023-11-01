Thousands of American families and individuals are affected by domestic violence every day. Seeking support and assistance is crucial if you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence. Remember, you are not alone, and there are organizations and advocates ready to assist you on your journey to safety and healing:

National Domestic Violence Hotline: The National Domestic Violence Hotline is a vital resource available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. They offer essential tools and support to help survivors of domestic violence live free from abuse. You can contact them at (800) 799-SAFE (7233) or TTY: 800-787-3224, or via online chat on their website at www.thehotline.org

StrongHearts Native Helpline: For Native American and Alaska Native individuals impacted by domestic and sexual violence, the StrongHearts Native Helpline is available 24/7, providing confidential and anonymous support and advocacy. You can contact them at 844-762-8483 or via online chat on their website at www.strongheartshelpline.org

National Center for Victims of Crime: The National Center for Victims of Crime provides assistance and support for all types of crime victims, including domestic violence survivors. They offer resources and referrals to help you understand your rights and options. Contact them at 855-4-VICTIM (855-484-2846).

Victim Connect Resource Center: The VictimConnect Resource Center offers confidential referrals and compassionate assistance for crime victims. Whether you're a survivor of domestic violence or another crime, they can help you learn about your rights and available options. Contact them by phone at 855-484-2846 or via online chat at victimconnect.org

When you are in immediate danger, call 911 for immediate law enforcement assistance. If you are not in immediate danger but are experiencing domestic violence, reach out to the above resources. They can provide guidance, support, and referrals to local services and shelters, as well as legal and counseling resources.

Remember, you do not have to face domestic violence alone. There are organizations and advocates dedicated to helping you break free from abuse and regain control of your life. Reach out to one or more of these resources, and take the first step towards a safer and healthier future.