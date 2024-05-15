You might have heavy rain and severe storm fatigue, but buckle up for another round!

Thursday through early Friday are now FOX 26 Storm Alert Days and will likely feature rounds of heavy rain and a few strong to severe storms!

That means you need to be on alert and prepared to take action with the threat for hail, damaging winds and heavy rain that could lead to flooding increasing.

A FLOOD WATCH has been issued for areas near & north of I-10 including Houston from 1 p.m. Thursday until 7 AM Friday.

Additional 2-4" of rain is possible for these areas with isolated amounts around 6".

Houston is also in a 2/5 severe risk Thursday with damaging winds, hail & even a low tornado threat.

Rounds of heavy rain and a few strong to severe storms will be most likely Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.

Flooding continues along the Brazos, Trinity & San Jacinto Rivers.

So these areas could start to flood quickly. Also some areas north of Houston have picked up 10-20" of rain recently. So it will not take much for flooding to get going.

Make sure to avoid any flooded areas and turn around, don't drown! Thankfully, weather pattern is FINALLY set to shift this weekend and much of next week to hotter and drier conditions.

We will cover every angle of this severe and flood threat where you live on our smart TV app, FOX Local, so download it and check it out!