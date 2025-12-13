Driver dies after hitting light pole while exiting North Freeway
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - One person was killed after they lost control of their truck and hit a light pole while exiting the North Freeway, authorities said.
What we know:
The crash happened around 11:20 p.m. near Spring Cypress Road.
Witnesses told the Harris County Sheriff's Office that a Ram 1500 attempted to exit the freeway at a high rate of speed and lost control before striking a light pole.
The driver was the only occupant of the truck and was pronounced dead at the scene.
What we don't know:
The victim's identity has not been released.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Harris County Sheriff's Office.