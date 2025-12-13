Expand / Collapse search

Driver dies after hitting light pole while exiting North Freeway

Published  December 13, 2025 9:19am CST
Harris County
FOX 26 Houston
The Brief

    • One person was killed after they lost control of their truck and hit a light pole.
    • The crash happened around 11:20 p.m. on the North Freeway near Spring Cypress Road.
    • The Harris County Sheriff's Office was told by witnesses that the driver of the truck tried to exit the freeway at a high rate of speed and lost control before hitting a light pole.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - One person was killed after they lost control of their truck and hit a light pole while exiting the North Freeway, authorities said.

What we know:

The crash happened around 11:20 p.m. near Spring Cypress Road.

Witnesses told the Harris County Sheriff's Office that a Ram 1500 attempted to exit the freeway at a high rate of speed and lost control before striking a light pole.

The driver was the only occupant of the truck and was pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

The victim's identity has not been released.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

