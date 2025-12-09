The Brief A woman was stabbed to death on Lyons Ave. in northeast Houston. Police say she was seen arguing with a man from across the street about two blocks away. The suspect is not in custody.



Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was stabbed to death in northeast Houston late Monday night.

Deadly stabbing

What we know:

Police and paramedics were called to a parking lot near Lyons Ave. and Kress Street around 11 p.m. for a report of a stabbing.

According to police, a woman had been walking down the street about two blocks away and was arguing with a man across the street. Police say the man then crossed the street and stabbed her.

A woman ran two blocks for help after being stabbed on Lyons Ave. on Monday night.

The woman ran about two blocks to the parking lot, where she flagged someone down for help.

She was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

What we don't know:

The suspect ran from the scene and has not been identified. Police described him as a Hispanic male, in his 20s or 30s, wearing a gray hoodie and a black beanie.

The woman's identity also has not been released. It's unclear if she knew the suspect.