Teen girl among 2 shot during altercation outside Houston club

Two people were injured in a shooting outside a club in a strip center parking lot, Houston police said.

What we know:

Officers with the Houston Police Department’s Patrol Division responded to reports of a shooting following an altercation among young adults who were familiar with one another from frequenting a nearby club, police said.

A 17-year-old girl and a 20-year-old man were both shot and taken to local hospitals. Both victims were listed in stable condition, police said.

The altercation and shooting occurred outside the club in the parking lot.

Courtesy: Robert Balli

What we don't know:

The names of the victims have not been released. Information regarding the suspected gunman has not been released yet.

Courtesy: Robert Balli

What's next:

The incident remains under investigation.