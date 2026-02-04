Expand / Collapse search

Houston crash: Vehicle crashes into business at Weslayan Plaza

Updated  February 4, 2026 5:35pm CST
Houston
The Brief

    • An investigation is underway after a vehicle crashed into a business in Houston on Wednesday afternoon.
    • According to Houston police, the crash occurred at Locktopia Escape Room on Weslayan.
    • No injuries have been reported.

HOUSTON - An investigation is underway after a vehicle crashed into a business in Houston on Wednesday afternoon. 

Vehicle crashes into Houston business

What we know:

According to Houston police, the crash occurred in Weslayan Plaza, located near the intersection of Law Street and Weslayan Street. 

Officials said a sedan went into a business.

Surveillance video captured the moment a vehicle crashed into a Houston business on Wednesday afternoon. (Source: Michael's Cookie Jar)

No injuries have been reported. 

What we don't know:

It's unclear what caused the sedan to crash into the business. 

