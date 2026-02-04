Houston crash: Vehicle crashes into business at Weslayan Plaza

The Brief An investigation is underway after a vehicle crashed into a business in Houston on Wednesday afternoon. According to Houston police, the crash occurred at Locktopia Escape Room on Weslayan. No injuries have been reported.



Vehicle crashes into Houston business

What we know:

According to Houston police, the crash occurred in Weslayan Plaza, located near the intersection of Law Street and Weslayan Street.

Officials said a sedan went into a business.

No injuries have been reported.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what caused the sedan to crash into the business.