Houston crash: Vehicle crashes into business at Weslayan Plaza
HOUSTON - An investigation is underway after a vehicle crashed into a business in Houston on Wednesday afternoon.
What we know:
According to Houston police, the crash occurred in Weslayan Plaza, located near the intersection of Law Street and Weslayan Street.
Officials said a sedan went into a business.
No injuries have been reported.
What we don't know:
It's unclear what caused the sedan to crash into the business.
The Source: Houston Police Department