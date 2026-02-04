Houston-area program expanding to prepare candidates for paid apprenticeships

The Brief $50 billion worth of construction projects are coming to the Houston area, but there is a shortage of skilled trades workers to fill the jobs. The Houston Gulf Coast Building & Construction Trades Council is expanding its MC3 Apprenticeship Readiness Program. The program is a free class that prepares candidates for paid apprenticeships in the skilled trades.



That sound of hammering and drilling you're hearing in Houston is just the beginning of a $50 billion construction boom.

But there's one problem. There is a shortage of skilled trades workers to build it all.

That's why the Houston Gulf Coast Building & Construction Trades Council is expanding its MC3 Apprenticeship Readiness Program.

MC3 Apprenticeship Readiness Program

What we know:

The Houston Gulf Coast Building & Construction Trades Council is doubling classes for its free MC3 Apprenticeship Readiness Program. The three-week course prepares men and women for paid apprenticeships. The apprenticeships start at $15 to $25 an hour, plus offer free health insurance for the workers and their family, and a pension.

"You’re working under a seasoned journeyman, earning a paycheck while you’re learning a trade. Then you go to apprenticeship school one or two nights a week," said Dale Sanford with the Gulf Coast Built-Rite Partnership.

"A good candidate is someone that wants to change their lives for the better," said MC3 Career Coach Juan Granados.

They say it’s an opportunity to build a new career while building a better city.

"By the time they’re finished, they’re full-blown journeymen with the certifications, on their way to a great career," Jordan Moss with the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 450 stated.

Apprenticeships last three to five years. They say journeymen can then earn upwards of $50 an hour.

Upcoming projects in Houston-area

What they're saying:

"Data centers are coming, pharmaceutical facilities are coming, all the infrastructure in the Houston area that's coming," said Sanford, listing some of the upcoming construction projects.

"Not only do we need operating engineers, we need insulators, painters, electricians, pipe fitters, welders, HVAC techs, all the trades. All the people that it takes to build a building, a chemical plant, we need people that can do that," explained Sanford.

"That’s why we’re doubling the amount of classes that we have," Granados said.

What you can do:

The MC3 Apprenticeship Readiness Program is taking applications now. Candidates can call (832) 429-1944 for more information.