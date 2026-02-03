Two domestic violence incidents turn deadly in Harris County within 24 hours

The Brief Deputies say two separate domestic violence incidents turned deadly within a 24-hour period in Harris County. Investigators say others were inside the home in both cases. Authorities say these situations can escalate quickly and are sharing the warning signs and where victims can turn for help.



Authorities say two separate domestic violence incidents turned deadly within a 24-hour period in Harris County, highlighting the serious and ongoing dangers tied to domestic violence situations.

What we know:

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, one incident happened in East Aldine, where a woman was killed, and a man was injured in what investigators believe may have been an attempted murder-suicide.

In a separate case in North Houston, authorities say a man died, and a woman remains in critical condition after both were found shot inside their home.

Constable Alan Rosen with Harris County Precinct One says domestic violence calls are among the most dangerous situations that law enforcement responds to.

"These are very common occurrences," Rosen said. "Domestic violence calls are the most dangerous calls for service we go on. Many times, people are intoxicated or under the influence of drugs, and emotions are extremely high."

Rosen, who has more than 35 years of law enforcement experience, says these situations often escalate.

"If you think it’s going to get better or that it was the last time, that’s usually not the case," Rosen said. "Most of these situations only get worse and escalate into more violence."

He added that domestic violence situations are especially devastating when children are present, noting they can create a cycle that carries on for generations.

"When kids grow up seeing this behavior, they may think it’s normal, and it’s not," Rosen said.

Rosen urges anyone experiencing domestic violence to seek help before the situation escalates further.

"Call law enforcement. Reach out to friends and family. We’re here to help provide resources, legal assistance, and a path out of these dangerous situations," he said. "In many cases, it truly is a matter of life and death."

Authorities want victims to know they are not alone and that help is available in the Houston area. The Houston Area Women’s Center offers free legal services, housing options, counseling, and crisis intervention for those experiencing domestic violence.