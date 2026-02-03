Possible tornado in Liberty County leaves 2 brothers in Cleveland cleaning up

The Brief A possible tornado in Liberty County left two brothers in Cleveland cleaning up. It happened at around 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon at 5011 FM 1010. No one in the area was injured.



What we know:

It happened at around 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon at 5011 FM 1010.

"All of a sudden it got real dark, real crazy," said Donald Enloe. "A minute later, I heard the wind blowing, everything was shaking, rocks hitting the house."

"I hung up, and five minutes later, he called and said, ‘you better get here,’" said Donald's brother Noble. "Where I'm at, a tornado just hit."

What was going through Donald's mind?

"Panic," he said. "For a few seconds I didn't know if I should run and get in the closet. I was trying to get my dogs in at the same time, it was too late to panic."

Donald's workshop took the brunt of the damage. While debris littered his property, his home sustained little damage.

He was able to sleep in his home Tuesday night, he didn't even lose power.

The church next door, where Noble is the pastor, lost windows, but that was the extent of the damage.

No one in the area was injured.

The Enloe brothers say they feel very blessed.