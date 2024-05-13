On a day used to celebrate mothers, one mother found herself in the hospital after being shot by her daughter in east Houston. This altercation escalated into gunfire at a home on Weaver Road this past Sunday afternoon.

Authorities have taken action against 18-year-old Trinity Calhoun, who stands accused of shooting her mother during the confrontation.

Trinity Calhoun, 18, is charged with aggravated assault of a family member in the 177th State District Court. (Photo: Houston Police Department)

The victim, a 35-year-old woman whose identity remains undisclosed, suffered a gunshot wound to her right leg. The injuries sustained were not life-threatening, and she was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

HPD says Calhoun arrived at the residence to pick up her child. What began as a routine visit quickly escalated into a heated dispute. Calhoun allegedly resorted to using a firearm, shooting her own mother before leaving the scene. Law enforcement officers later located and apprehended her a few miles away from the site of the incident.

After consultation with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, charges were formally filed against Calhoun, who now awaits proceedings in the Harris County Jail.