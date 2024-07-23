Money laundering scheme uncovered in Harris County Jail

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg says her office seized an inmate's commissary account that had more than $30,000, which has never happened in the history of the D.A.'s office.

She says evidence showed 35-year-old inmate Joshua Owens received the funds through drug smuggling.

She stopped by FOX 26 on Tuesday to tell us about the ongoing investigation and the link to numerous fentanyl deaths in Harris County Jail.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, Samsung TV, and Vizio!