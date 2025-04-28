The Brief The first "Safe Haven Baby Box" in the Greater Houston-area is now installed in The Woodlands near the intersection of Interstate 45 and State Highway 242. It is just the sixth one in the state of Texas. The box provides a safe and legal alternative for parents in crisis who choose to surrender their newborn with no questions asked. Since 2017, nearly 60 infants have been surrendered in a Baby Box. In addition, the National Safe Haven Crisis line has helped with more than 150 surrenders in person.



It's a box first responders hope doesn't have to be used, but they also recognize it's a resource that could be life-saving. The first "Safe Haven Baby Box" in the Greater Houston-area has been installed in The Woodlands at fire station #6 for any parent in crisis.

Safe Haven Box in Houston-are

Since 2017, 58 infants have been safely and legally surrendered in a Baby Box. The National Safe Haven Crisis line has assisted with more than 150 handoff surrenders. The founder says there is a need for this alternative to provide parents with a safe and anonymous option.

The Baby Box is located at 1100 Windsor Lakes Boulevard, Conroe, TX. 77384 near Interstate 45 and State Highway 242.

The backstory:

Texas's Safe Haven, or Baby Moses law, has been around for 25 years, allowing a parent in crisis to surrender their newborn baby anonymously.

The law says a baby must be 60 days or younger, unharmed and placed in the hands of someone at a hospital, fire or EMS station. In 2023, Texas expanded the law to allow for the installation of baby boxes, giving parents a safe and legal way to surrender their newborn without contact.

What we know:

The Woodlands Township director, Shelley Sekula Gibbs, was motivated to install one for the greater Houston area after at least six babies were abandoned locally in 2024. That number is a 50% jump from 2023, when four babies were abandoned, and a 500% increase from 2022, when only one baby was abandoned.

The boxes are climate-controlled and equipped with alarms to notify firefighters when a baby is surrendered. The exterior door locks automatically, and an interior door allows the firefighters to quickly retrieve the baby.

What you can do:

To learn more about Safe Haven Baby Box visit https://www.shbb.org.