Good Samaritan saves two children from sinking car in San Jacinto River

Augustin Garcia Alvarez

The man who jumped into the San Jacinto River in Channelview to rescue two children from a sinking car is speaking out, sharing both heartbreak and hope.

(Kirk Sides/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

The tragic crash

What we know:

On Friday at around 4:45 p.m., investigators with the Harris County Sheriff's office say a Kia driven by Crystal Njepu carrying her three young children, ages 1, 5, and 7, went off the road near the 17300 block of Market Street into the San Jacinto river.

Authorities said the car appeared to stop for about a minute in a gravel area before accelerating into the water.

A heroic effort

What they're saying:

Augustin Garcia Alvarez said he pulled over when he saw small hands waving and heard cries for help.

"I pulled over onto the shoulder and noticed little hands sticking out, someone was yelling ‘Help! Help, help!’" Alvarez said. He spoke to us in spanish and FOX26 translated the interview for this article.

Without hesitation, Alvarez dove into the river, securing a rope to the back of his truck and smashing the car’s back window with a baseball bat with the help of other witnesses.

"I saw a little boy’s head, pulled him up, and right behind him was a girl, but by then the car was going straight down. I got both kids out. I was exhausted. I had already swum about 50 feet out," said Alvarez.

A mother and daughter lost

Despite Alvarez’s heroic efforts, the driver, Njepu, and her 1-year-old daughter did not survive.

"I’m very sad because two lives stayed inside that car and I couldn’t get them out," Alvarez said. "It hurts to face my human limits, yet I do feel some peace knowing I rescued two. I risked my own life because Jehovah God has taught me to love my neighbor. As long as I have life, health, and strength, that’s what I want to keep doing."

Alvarez said he believes his presence at the scene was no accident.

"We immigrants come here to do good, not to make trouble; many Hispanics respect this country’s laws, and that helps us love it even more," he said. I believe Jehovah uses people on earth to save others. It wasn’t a coincidence I passed by," said Alvarez.

What's next:

Deputies say a medical emergency may have contributed to Njepu driving into the river, but say the cause of the crash remains under investigation.