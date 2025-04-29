Cypress-Fairbanks ISD teacher in the running for 'America's Favorite Teacher'

The Brief A Cypress-Fairbanks ISD teacher needs your help and your vote! Through Thursday, Mrs. Lisa Peters, who teaches kindergarten at Warner Elementary, is asking for your vote to become America's Favorite Teacher! Peters is the only Houston teacher in the running.



Cypress-Fairbanks ISD teacher needs your vote for ‘America’s Favorite Teacher' competition

Mrs. Lisa Peters, who teaches kindergarten at Warner Elementary, is the only Houston teacher in the running for America's Favorite Teacher!

For generations, Reader's Digest has celebrated the most inspiring stories of everyday heroes.

Now, one exceptional educator will have their impact recognized in its pages!

FOX 26 spoke with Peters, who also has millions of followers on social media thanks to her educational videos, about the push for some last-minute votes!

To vote for Lisa, click here.