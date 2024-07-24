Enjoy a few breaks in the rain when you can, because several rounds of rain are coming our way today and each day through the weekend.

Abundant, deep tropical moisture is streaming in from the Gulf, and an active jet stream pattern will provide rounds of rain for at least the next five days.

Overall rainfall accumulations could top 4-8", and this is on top of up to 5" that fell on Monday and 6" on Tuesday in some spots.

The best thing you can do to keep yourself safe is to drive very carefully and avoid driving into water-covered roadways.

A Flood Watch is in effect for the entire Houston area through Wednesday evening.

Clear skies and hotter weather should return early next week.