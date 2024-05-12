Expand / Collapse search
Houston murder: Transgender woman runs man over, stabs him multiple times...killing him

May 12, 2024
HOUSTON - A transgender woman is accused of running over a man, stabbing him multiple times…killing him.

According to Houston police, Karon Fisher, 20, is charged with the murder of 64-year-old Steven Anderson that occurred on May 3 at 7023 Woodridge Square Drive.

Police say Fisher ran over Anderson in a car and stabbed him multiple times, resulting in his death. 

Video circulating on social media shows Anderson being struck by the vehicle, then the vehicle reverses and runs him over again. 

At that point, the suspect, Fisher, straddled Anderson and stabbed him multiple times before leaving the scene.

Witnesses provided officers with information on the whereabouts of the suspect at a nearby location.  Fisher was detained and questioned by detectives. 

She was subsequently charged with Murder and taken to the Harris County Jail. 

Her bond was set at $2,000,000.

Police currently do not know of a relationship between the suspect and the victim. 

Fisher was previously arrested on prostitution charges back in 2021.